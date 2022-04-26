ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champions League predictions, odds for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Can Karim Benzema hot streak continue?

By Roger Gonzalez, Chuck Booth, Francesco Porzio, Jonathan Johnson
Cover picture for the articleThe Champions League semifinals begin as four teams remain in pursuit of continental glory. The action kicks off on Tuesday when Real Madrid head to Manchester City for the first leg. It will be Liverpool and Villarreal on Wednesday in the other semifinal. Tuesday's clash at the Etihad features a club...

Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Confident Real Madrid had one foot out of the Champions League against PSG and Chelsea, and both times jumped back in - that's their way and they must show the same durability tonight... but Pep Guardiola knows them well

If you are wondering if Real Madrid fear they may have run out of lives in this Champions League, too many epic comebacks already used up, you'd be wrong. They get to the semi-finals and the smell of the final is too strong to be thinking about anything other than winning it.
Daily Mail

Juventus 'are set to sign midfielder Angel Di Maria on a free transfer'... as PSG will opt against renewing the Argentine's contract in the summer amid interest from Benfica, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing PSG forward Angel Di Maria in the summer when his contract expires. Di Maria has spent the last seven years of his career at the French giants, who initially snapped him up from Manchester United for £44m in August 2015. The 34-year-old has...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City-Real Madrid 1st leg in Champions League semis

A look at what is happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. The semifinals begin with the master of European soccer visiting an upstart. Real Madrid is the record 13-time European champion, while Manchester City has reached the final only once — last year, when it lost to Chelsea. When it comes to heritage in the competition, the gap between the teams is sizeable but City is starting to look at home at Europe’s top table and is bidding to eliminate Real in the knockout stage for the second time in three seasons. In 2020, City won both home and away in the last 16. Real was also ousted by an English team, Chelsea, in last season’s semifinals but is a tougher proposition a year on with striker Karim Benzema in the form of his life, having scored hat tricks in the last 16 and quarterfinals. Real’s route to the semis has been challenging, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea and now meeting the English Premier League champion and current leader. With Liverpool a potential opponent in the final, the path could hardly have been tougher. City will start the slight favorite but has a big issue at right back, with Joao Cancelo suspended and both Kyle Walker and John Stones injured. Real should also be fresher, having been inactive over a weekend that was reserved for the Copa del Rey final.
CBS Sports

Ruben Dias backs Man City in Champions League semifinal: 'The Bernabeu is a mad place, but we are a mad team'

Ruben Dias believes Manchester City are the right sort of team to thrive in the Santiago Bernabeu, a "mad" team ready for the lunacy that surely lies ahead of them. City travel to the Spanish capital next week holding a 4-3 lead from the first leg of their Champions League semifinal tie against Real Madrid, a match they might have won by far more if they had taken the string of chances they made at the Etihad Stadium. They may yet live to regret their profligacy, both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were sent crashing out of the competition late on when they had been holding leads in the tie.
Financial World

Pep Guardiola: "We want the UEFA Champions League final"

During the press conference before the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid, manager of the British club Pep Guardiola talked about the challenge and the club's ambitions: "Being here and playing Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich, for us it is an honor.
NBC Sports

Champions League Semifinals Leg 1 Highlights

Arguably the best team in the world, Manchester City, took on Real Madrid in the first game of the first leg of the semifinals. The two teams came out fighting but Manchester took home the win after defeating Real Madrid 4-3. There are four teams left to compete head-to-head in...
BBC

Manchester City v Real Madrid: confirmed team news

Four changes for Manchester City from the 11 that began the 5-1 win over Watford on Saturday. There are starts for John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden, with Fernandinho, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling dropping down to the bench. Gabriel Jesus, who scored four and made one against Watford, keeps his place.
BBC

Klopp urges Anfield crowd to be 'on top of game'

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to play their part in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal. The Reds boss hopes to use the Anfield atmosphere to his side's advantage as they chase a third Champions League final in five seasons. He said: "We know that when we...
BBC

City facing right-back dilemma against Real Madrid

Manchester City are likely to play someone out of position at right-back in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid. While Joao Cancelo is suspended, Kyle Walker and John Stones are unlikely to recover from recent injuries in time. Speaking before the game, BBC Radio 5 Live's chief...
ESPN

Villarreal, Atletico Madrid prove that strong defensive soccer belongs in Champions League, modern era

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City is undoubtedly the glamour tie of the two UEFA Champions League semifinals, but the other offers a clash of styles that's becoming increasingly rare at the highest level of football. If their quarterfinal performance against Bayern Munich is anything to go by, Villarreal is likely to set up in an extremely defensive system with all of their players close to their own penalty area and their opponents Liverpool will enjoy the vast majority of possession while trying to break down the "Yellow Submarine."
BBC

'Emery knows what he's doing' - Enrique assesses Villareal

Former Liverpool and Villareal full-back Jose Enrique says the Reds are rightly considered favourites in their Champions League semi-final - but has warned of the danger of writing off their Spanish opponents. Speaking on Sportsworld, Enrique said: "Villareal are the underdogs, but look at what happened to Bayern, look what...
BBC

Tuesday talking point: 'No denying cult hero Rudiger will be missed'

Chelsea salvaged a much-needed win at home to West Ham on Sunday. While the three points inch the club closer to securing Champions League qualification, a clean sheet and return to winning ways at Stamford Bridge were of more importance. Christian Pulisic's last-minute winner spared the blushes of Jorginho, whose...
SB Nation

Why a German soccer player got a red card on purpose

Why would a player want to get thrown out of a game? Well, what if you know you’re headed for a suspension and want to serve it as soon as possible? If that sounds weird, well, blame the German football calendar. Bundesliga, like many European football leagues, plays a...
