Murphy Administration Announces Nearly $12.8 Million in Additional Federal Funding for Home Energy Assistance Program

As a single mother of three, Alina McKnight winces when she remembers trying to juggle her kids with her job and college courses. McKnight would bring her children with her to class or put them in the storage room at work, with no money to spare for child care. She relied on public assistance programs like

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO