ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Murphy Administration Announces Nearly $12.8 Million in Additional Federal Funding for Home Energy Assistance Program

thelakewoodscoop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Murphy Administration today announced that New Jersey has received an additional $12.77 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) program, which is administered by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.This is the second time the non-supplemental LIHEAP program received additional funding for the Federal...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

N.J. residents to get $13M more from feds to help pay home energy bills

Low-income New Jerseyans will be getting another $12.8 million to help them pay their heating and cooling bills, the final tranche of a record allocation to the state. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus law, the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law and the regular spending bills will deliver $302.4 million to the state through Sept. 30, more than double the $112.7 million the state ordinarily would receive under the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheila Oliver
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NJ.com

N.J. Turnpike Authority has a $36 million gift for E-ZPass customers

Drivers in New Jersey who use E-ZPass and pay with a debit card or credit card are getting a $36 million gift from the Turnpike Authority and other toll agencies. Commissioners of the toll agency that also runs the Garden State Parkway approved paying for three years of credit card processing fees instead of passing them on to drivers who use plastic to replenish or make one time E-ZPass payments.
POLITICS
NJ.com

N.J.’s largest school district may be about to end mask mandate

New Jersey’s largest school district will decide by week’s end whether to continue require mask-wearing in buildings to combat the spread of COVID-19. Newark is among the few districts in which masks remain mandatory, seven weeks after the statewide mask mandate ended March 7. A spokesperson for the...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Funding#Household Income#Affordable Housing#The Murphy Administration#Liheap#Dca#New Jerseyans
New Jersey Monitor

Bill would expand public assistance access for N.J. families in extreme poverty

As a single mother of three, Alina McKnight winces when she remembers trying to juggle her kids with her job and college courses. McKnight would bring her children with her to class or put them in the storage room at work, with no money to spare for child care. She relied on public assistance programs like […] The post Bill would expand public assistance access for N.J. families in extreme poverty appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
New Jersey Monitor

Lawmakers grill N.J. health commissioner on N.J.’s COVID response

Lawmakers sparred with Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli during a budget hearing Monday, criticizing the state’s COVID response and blasting Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration for the high death toll in the state’s nursing homes. Persichilli appeared in front of the Assembly Budget Committee to discuss some of the initiatives the Department of Health wants […] The post Lawmakers grill N.J. health commissioner on N.J.’s COVID response appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nationalfisherman.com

BOEM issues offshore wind call areas for central Atlantic, Oregon waters

Two months after the record-setting $4.37 billion New York Bight wind lease sale, the Department of Interior Wednesday announced its next ambitions: Looking at six “call areas” off the central Mid-Atlantic coast, and two off Oregon for potential future leasing. The central Atlantic call areas cover 3.9 million...
OREGON STATE
Trentonian

Trenton council prez McBride won’t budge on school district budget

TRENTON – Hard ball is her game. At this point, council president Kathy McBride appears to be a wild pitcher beaming anyone who comes to the political plate. Her latest pitch: She won’t sign off on the Trenton school district’s $24.2 million tax levy over an apparent opposition to any of that funding going to capital city charter schools.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. school board to vote on eliminating 28 employees

The Asbury Park Board of Education will consider terminating 28 district employees and withholding salary increases from another 10 workers “due to economic issues” in a vote Wednesday night, as per the recommendation of district schools Superintendent RaShawn Adams. The anticipated layoffs will take effect July 1 if...
ASBURY PARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy