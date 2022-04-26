ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

John Nelson Kunen

By Patty Vandenberg
whtc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Nelson Kunen, age 92, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. John was born on...

whtc.com

#John Nelson

