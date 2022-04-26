John Nelson Kunen

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
Hard to believe temperatures are expected to be in the 70s this weekend after many of us saw a late April snowstorm on Monday (4/18) that blanketed much of Michigan with white. But one Michigan family turned lemons into lemonade (or snowflakes into video views) by posting a reenactment of...
BOYNE FALLS — Back on the winning track. After picking up a loss to Traverse City West, two cancellations against Petoskey and Gaylord, then a tie against rival Charlevoix, the Boyne City girls’ soccer team got back on track Tuesday at home against Cheboygan with a 2-1 victory.
I've heard it. You've heard it. Anyone who has lived in the Northland or spent any amount of time in the area will eventually hear someone say the phrase "the big lake they call Gitche Gumee". But what does it mean?. First - let's clarify the issue in that we're...
PETOSKEY -- Jim Webb made a name for himself in the Big North Conference as head coach of the Cadillac varsity football program for 17 years. After stepping down in 2014 he's stayed away from coaching but an opportunity to coach near his new home in Indian River recently popped up.
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Connor Smale (Escanaba, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s basketball team. He is planning on majoring in PTA. Smale had a strong career at Escanaba High School. As a senior, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds a game and ranked third in the state of Michigan for free throw percentage. Smale was All-Great Northern U.P. second team and All-U.P. Division 1-3 honorable mention.
WALKER, Mich. — The DeltaPlex Arena and Conference Center announced that it is closing after 70 years. Originally built in 1952 under the name Stadium Arena, The DeltaPlex was Grand Rapids' main indoor entertainment facility until the opening of Van Andel Arena in 1996. The DeltaPlex has been host...
Comments / 0