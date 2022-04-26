ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Police Seek Help Identifying ShopRite Shoplifter

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
Photo courtesy Manchester Police

MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect who was involved in a shoplifting incident at the Manchester ShopRite on April 20.

The suspect pictured took various items, such as cleaning supplies and flowers, from ShopRite and left the store without paying.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Officer Michael Anderson at 732-657-2009 ext. 6400. You can also privately message them on their various social media pages or submit an anonymous tip on their website: manchesterpolicenj.com/investigations-bureau/tip-line.

Rosemarie Malachoski-Lutz
1d ago

Looks like good pic, but would be better if we could click on it and make it bigger to view!

Naima Sheikh
1d ago

I think I will forgive someone who will take something to eat, but nothing else! Many a time I have bought takeout for someone who said they were hungry, I prefer that then someone stealing, but I don’t know the how or why’s of it, I’m just glad I’m one of the givers and not a taker!

