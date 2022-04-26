Police Seek Help Identifying ShopRite Shoplifter

Photo courtesy Manchester Police

MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect who was involved in a shoplifting incident at the Manchester ShopRite on April 20.

The suspect pictured took various items, such as cleaning supplies and flowers, from ShopRite and left the store without paying.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Officer Michael Anderson at 732-657-2009 ext. 6400. You can also privately message them on their various social media pages or submit an anonymous tip on their website: manchesterpolicenj.com/investigations-bureau/tip-line.