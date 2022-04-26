Xanitos in Newtown Square Expands Hospital Cleaning Service With South Jersey Buy

Image via Xanitos.

Dave Crothall, CEO of a Newtown Square company that focuses on hospital services, announces the company has acquired a South Jersey company providing similar services, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.

Xanitos, which offers housekeeping, patient transport, and linen and laundry services, has acquired Legion Building Services of Cherry Hill as a way to expand its client base.

The acquisition allows Xanitos to move beyond hospitals, providing cleaning and other services to outpatient care facilities and other medical buildings, according to Crothall.

“Bringing Legion into the Xanitos family is a key step forward in our mission to be the preeminent cleaning partner for health care organizations,” Crothall said.

Xanitos was founded in 2008 by Graeme Crothall after he acquired two small companies. One of those companies owned a cleaning system.

The system was fine-tuned into the Xanitos XRO (Xanitos Room Optimization System) for patient rooms, according to the Xanitos website.

The patented system removes dirt, dust, and pathogens from hospitals.

Xanitos is a portfolio company of the private equity firm Angeles Equity Partners in Santa Monica, California.

It has more than $50 million in annual sales and employs more than 1,700 workers.