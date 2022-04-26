ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, PA

New Springfield Restaurant, Dom & Mia’s, Is a Tribute to 2 From the Devito Family

 2 days ago

The DeVito family (from left) Jenna, Vincenzo, Emma and Steve.Image via Peg DeGrassa, MediaNews Group.

Dom & Mia’s is a new fine dining restaurant with a casual, family-friendly feel opening April 29 in Springfield, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.

Owners Steve DeVito, his wife Jenna DeMaio DeVito, and business partner Matt White from Springfield have named the restaurant after the Devito’s children—Domenico James (Dom) and Mia Isabella—who both passed away from complications of premature birth.

The restaurant keeps their memory alive every day.

“This is our tribute to them, and we can’t wait for the community to dine and make memories with us,” said Steve DeVito.

The Devito’s other two children—Emma, 3, and Vicenzo, 8 months, will be with their parents at the opening.

Steve and Jenna initially met in kindergarten at Stonehurst Hills Elementary School in Upper Darby and reconnected years later. They have been married, living in Springfield for nine years.

The restaurant is in a former PNC bank building and its interior design reflects elements of the former bank, like using the bank vault to hold wine.

Executive chief is Upper Darby native and Bonner graduate Joseph McIntyre. The menu will offer modern takes on traditional family recipes.

Read more at the Daily Times about the opening of Dom & Mia’s restaurant in Springfield.

