Giants’ Joc Pederson quiets heckling Brewers fans by hitting a massive home run

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

In the 1970s TV show “The Incredible Hulk,” Dr. David Banner would warn people who were getting under his skin, “ You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry .”

Ditto for Giants outfielder Joc Pederson .

Brewers fans learned that on Monday night. With Milwaukee leading the Giants 1-0 in the eighth inning, Pederson stepped to the plate with a runner on second and two outs.

Pederson was hearing it from heckling fans at American Family Field, so he stepped out of the batter’s box and looked into the stands. That drew cheers from a small group of Brewers fans.

That happy feeling wouldn’t last long.

Pederson got back into the box and, after taking a ball, hit a mammoth 435-foot home run to put the Giants ahead 2-1. They would end up winning 4-1.

“I stepped out and I heard them talking again as I turned in, it wasn’t intentional or anything but yeah, they just kept on with a lot of chitter chatter ,” Pederson told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. “The interaction with fans and the excitement of that, I guess, added more pressure and whatnot, but I enjoyed it. And we came up with a W after a one-game series which is tough against a Cy Young pitcher. So I’d say that’s a big W for us.”

Here is the whole sequence , via NBC Sports.

