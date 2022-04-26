ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City shuts down fourth Hilltop home for drug activity

By Joe Clark
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has shut down another home in the Hilltop area due to drug activity.

“Our Zone Team is working alongside CPD to build strong cases to shut down drug houses that threaten public health and safety,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “By taking this drug house out of play, we’re ensuring safety, promoting accountability and restoring opportunity for residents, businesses and the entire Hilltop community.”

Following violent weekend, Columbus group renews call to put down the guns

The Columbus Division of Police received their first tip about drugs at the home, located at 2226 Amherst Avenue, in February 2019, according to court documents.

According to a release from the city, other incidents that happened at the house after the initial tip include:

  • In March 2019, CPD received a report of an accidental overdose at the property. Later that month, CPD received an anonymous narcotics complaint regarding the premises. CPD INTAC then made multiple controlled purchases of crack cocaine and later executed a search warrant of the premises.
  • On March 18, 2019 property owners were notified and informed of their duty to abate any nuisance activity at the premises.
  • On April 6, 2019, officers were dispatched to the property on report of a burglary.
  • CPD again received notice from concerned neighbors in Oct. 2020 who reported narcotics activity had begun again at the property. Officers surveilled the premises and observed a vehicle associated with a known drug trafficker and member of a local street gang.
  • CPD responded to a number of calls for service between April and Nov. 2021, including reports of a fight, drug activity and multiple disturbances at the property.
  • In Nov. and Dec. 2021, CPD INTAC made multiple controlled purchases of crack cocaine at the premises. CPD executed a search warrant of the premises, recovering 36.7 grams of crack cocaine along with money from an earlier covert narcotics purchase and other drug paraphernalia.
  • In March 2022, CPD INTAC made a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from the premises.

The home was boarded up Monday and is the fourth in the Hilltop area to be shut down by the city since Jan. 1.

Comments / 12

Carrie Carter
2d ago

sell them to people who really want to take care of them and live in them like greatfull human beings auction them off landlord does not care about there property obviously

Reply
5
chopper 1
2d ago

Imagine that. 🤔Good will gestures on the part of the city, laughable, have not even scratched the surface. Get rid of ginther.

Reply(3)
8
Justin Watson
1d ago

they won't stop nothing can't stop nothing as long as people want to buy people are going to sell .. if the neighbors don't like it move then

Reply
2
