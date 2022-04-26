Honor Flight kicks off Military Appreciation Month with major milestone

Across the country, more than 100 Honor Flight hubs are working to help veterans visit the various war memorials in Washington D.C., and the Honor Flight Network is about to mark a major milestone.

On May 3, the network will kick off Military Appreciation Month by welcoming hundreds of veterans, volunteers and supporters to D.C.

They will help commemorate 250,000 veterans brought to the capital through the program.

The ceremony will be held at the World War II Memorial and will be led by Elizabeth Dole, the widow of former senator Bob Dole.

The late senator was a World War II veteran. The Doles have been long time supporters of the Honor Flight Network.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).