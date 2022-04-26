ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

MCCTC hosts job interview boot camp

By Hanna Erdmann
 2 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Students from across the Mahoning Valley are learning an important skill on Tuesday.

Local experts are teaching them how to succeed in job interviews. MCCTC with the Educational Service Center is hosting the event for the first time.

Local funeral director accused of trying to bribe judge

This generation has grown up with smart phones and social media. Organizers hope this is an opportunity to re-teach basic habits that some students may never have learned.

“They communicate so much through their phones that, do they know how to do a hand shake and do it correctly? Do they know how to make eye contact? Do they know how to greet somebody? Do they know you can’t bring your Starbucks to an interview?” said ESC Director Sandy Furano.

Tuesday will be a test run. They hope to host more events like this with more students in the future.

