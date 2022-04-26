ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Check Out Where Delaware County Sits Among PA Counties in Investment Income

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGpuf_0fKVARtm00
Image via Towfiqu barbhuiya, Unsplash.

Delaware County ranks near the top in Pennsylvania among counties where residents earn the most investment income, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset.

Overall, Delaware County came in fifth place in Pennsylvania with an investment index of 4.92.

This put it at No. 80 in the nation.

To identify the places with the most investment income, SmartAsset compared all counties in the country based on three main metrics: ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, and net capital gains. The data was sourced from IRS Statistics of Income County Data.

The county recorded $1,937,268 in net capital gains, making it fifth in the state and No. 84 nationwide. This is significantly above Pennsylvania’s $409,689.

Ordinary dividends were at $778,056, placing the county at No. 5 in Pennsylvania and No. 75 nationwide.

Meanwhile, the county recorded $569,378 in qualified dividends, which is the sixth-highest in the state. Nationwide, this puts Delaware County at No. 79.

Read more about the counties where residents earn the most investment income at SmartAsset.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: 5 states sending surprise stimulus worth up to $500

Many Americans have received surprise stimulus checks to help offset their financial struggles since the start of the pandemic. Some states have confirmed they’ll be sending payments worth up to $500. Five states in total passed laws that will give stimulus cash in the form of tax breaks to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
Daily Local News

At Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival, thoughts turn to legal recreational marijuana use and all its possibilities

Life began again at 50 for Angela Roshay when medical cannabis freed her from the ravages of a rare neurological condition. The disorder, similar to Parkinson’s disease, robbed Roshay of control of her muscles, leaving her essentially bedridden, she said Sunday at the Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival in Kutztown. A cannabis extract from a marijuana dispensary gave her back her life, she said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Smartasset#Capital Gains
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Travel Maven

10 cool places in PA you must see before you die

Pennsylvania is a state known for its rich history, industrial and agricultural outputs, and natural beauty. Tourists and residents alike will find an abundance of attractions here in PA. From beautiful waterfalls to strange and surreal abandoned places, there is so much to discover in this state that transcends way beyond the typical tourist hotspots like Hershey Park and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

$2.9 Million Grant Awarded for MontCo Road Widening Project

ROYERSFORD, PA — State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) recently announced a project in Montgomery County to widen Route 29/Collegeville Road, improve the flow of traffic at the Hopwood Road intersection and build a multi-use trail extension from the intersection to Perkiomen Trail received $2.93 million in PennDOT Multimodal Transportation funds.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Eastern Berks township requiring residents to pay for tree removal on their properties

Those passing through Hereford Township may notice thousands of roadside trees marked with a dark red X. That X means township officials believe those trees are in danger of falling and must be disposed of, as mandated by a Hereford policy requiring residents to rid their properties of dangerous trees, or foot the bill for removal if they can’t take the trees down themselves.
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: More Stimulus Payments May Still Be Within Reach

Some states are considering stimulus checks that would provide financial relief. It's possible the federal government could also act. In recent years, Americans have received a substantial amount of stimulus money in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden...
BUSINESS
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy