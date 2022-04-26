Check Out Where Delaware County Sits Among PA Counties in Investment Income

Image via Towfiqu barbhuiya, Unsplash.

Delaware County ranks near the top in Pennsylvania among counties where residents earn the most investment income, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset.

Overall, Delaware County came in fifth place in Pennsylvania with an investment index of 4.92.

This put it at No. 80 in the nation.

To identify the places with the most investment income, SmartAsset compared all counties in the country based on three main metrics: ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, and net capital gains. The data was sourced from IRS Statistics of Income County Data.

The county recorded $1,937,268 in net capital gains, making it fifth in the state and No. 84 nationwide. This is significantly above Pennsylvania’s $409,689.

Ordinary dividends were at $778,056, placing the county at No. 5 in Pennsylvania and No. 75 nationwide.

Meanwhile, the county recorded $569,378 in qualified dividends, which is the sixth-highest in the state. Nationwide, this puts Delaware County at No. 79.