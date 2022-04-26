ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

In-person poetry gatherings are back at arts center

By LAUREN LAMANTIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-person poetry gatherings are back at the Medford Arts Center and will continue monthly until August. The idea was started four years ago by Naomi and Vince Dispenza, after the latter won a MACs poetry contest and the couple joined the center. They are now poetry co-chairs there. “We...

