“I am not disappointed. I am disgusted with the city of Minneapolis,” Karen Wills, Amir Locke’s mother, said after it was announced that the police officer who killed her son would not be faced with charges. This verdict has left me wondering if anything has truly changed in Minneapolis since 2020 with the murder of George Floyd or even since 2015 when Jamar Clark was killed by the police. I’ve previously written about how Minnesota Nice makes race conversations difficult and How pride and allegiance to Minnesota prevents equity and change, but what would happen if we shifted to focusing on healing, radical hope and joy?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO