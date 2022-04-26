ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, AR

J.B. Hunt recognized as best employer for diversity

By Jacob Smith
 2 days ago

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services has been named a 2022 best employer for diversity by Forbes for the second straight year, the company announced Tuesday.

To determine the Best Employers for Diversity, Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research company, to survey more than 60,000 U.S. individuals who work for companies with at least 1,000 employees, a press release said.

Respondents were asked to rate organizations based on a set of criteria, including age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+ & general diversity in their current workplace. Evaluations were also based on diversity among top executives and recommendations in which participants assessed other employers in their respective industries.

“Building and promoting an inclusive workplace is critical to our organization because it creates an environment where employees are empowered,” said Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources at J.B. Hunt. “Our employees bring diverse perspectives and ideas to the company, and we are confident they will continue to move us forward as an industry leader.”

The release notes J.B. Hunt offers various initiatives to promote the value of an inclusive workplace for employees, their families, and communities. The company has multiple employee resource groups which provide employees the opportunity to connect with one another and encourage growth and development within the organization.

Additionally, J.B. Hunt launched its Office of Inclusion in 2021, to lead the company’s Enterprise Inclusion strategy and help foster a more inclusive culture. J.B. Hunt is also working closely with the University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business to address inclusivity in the supply chain.

The two launched a collaboration in 2020 to increase awareness of inclusion and diversity in the industry, and this year they will award the first recipient of an endowed scholarship program to encourage students to pursue supply chain careers and contribute to the college’s diverse educational environment.

