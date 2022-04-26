ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Spring State Fair Opens Thursday

By Erin McCarty
Highway 98.9
 2 days ago
Live Music (Free with gate admission) Fiesta at the Fair (Sun, May 1) Parking and Admission are FREE from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each weekday.

Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

