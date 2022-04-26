ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

Corey Parent: Why vote 'No' on a budget that funds a lot?

 2 days ago

By Senator Corey Parent, R-Franklin County Over the weeks ahead, Vermonters will hear a lot about the things funded in the Legislature’s version of the next state budget. We’ll talk about money for housing, workforce training, childcare, human services systems and more. The truth is it invests in some important things....

thecentersquare.com

Companion bills aimed at curbing Vermont’s rental housing shortage

(The Center Square) – Vermont’s ongoing challenges with demand outpacing supply in the rental housing market are the backdrop for a pair of bills working their way through legislative channels this session. Senate Bill 210 addresses provisions for health and safety in rental housing developments, while Senate Bill...
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $1,700 checks for some couples this summer

There are couples in one state who could be lucky enough to see stimulus payments worth $1,700 this summer. Maine will be sending residents $850 stimulus checks as early as June 1, meaning married couples could see a combined $1,700. This is part of Governor Janet Mills’ $1.2 billion dollar...
The Atlantic

$100 Million to Cut the Time Tax

A mother in Louisiana is struggling to pay her bills and decides to apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, better known as food stamps. She starts to fill out the state’s 26-page, 8,350-word application. Page one instructs her to distinguish between SNAP and two other programs, the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program and the Kinship Care Subsidy Program, providing a schematic on what to fill out depending on which she wants to apply for. Page three lets her know that she needs to collect paperwork or data in up to 13 different categories—pharmacy printouts from the past three months, four pay stubs, baptismal certificates, proof of who lives in the home. Page six includes details on drug court and “alternatives to abortion”; page seven outlines the penalties if she misuses her benefits by, for example, spending them on a cruise ship or at a psychic. Page 15 asks her to detail her income from 24 different sources; page 16 asks about 14 different housing expenses; page 19 asks about 10 types of assets members of her family might own. The process is invasive, time-consuming, and confusing. She might never finish the application. If she does, she could be rejected for doing the paperwork wrong.
96.1 The Breeze

Do Tenants Have The Legal Right To Organize In New York State?

Lately, we've heard a lot lately about workers at Starbucks and Amazon organizing, but what about tenants. Do residents of a rental building or community have the legal right to organize meetings to discuss their shared issues with landlords? The New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued guidance to law enforcement officers around the state about tenants' rights.
WCAX

Is anyone running for Vermont governor?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - While races for Congress and statewide offices are filling up in Vermont, one race remains quiet: governor. The legislative session ends in two weeks and candidates are getting ready to hit the campaign trail this summer, but so far, not a single candidate has officially announced a bid for governor.
WCAX

Vt. Senate approves child tax credit

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate has given the green light to a universal child tax credit, but Governor Phil Scott says it doesn’t provide broad enough tax relief. The $22 million proposal would give some families a $1,000 annual benefit. While the governor Tuesday commended the effort,...
