Emporia High boys tennis team to host 7 team tournament

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Team, now winners of the NCAA National Championship, will be visiting Topeka soon as part of their Barnstorming tour. KSNT 27 News spoke with a representative of 6th Man Strategies, a consulting agency for KU student athletes. The representative said that the national champions will be […]
As he returns to northwest Missouri, former Missouri Western defensive coordinator Wes Bell says it’s a bit of a homecoming. “The most time I’ve ever spent anywhere in my entire life was in St. Joe,” Bell said. “It is kind of like home, going back to that northwest Missouri area.”
Junction City Blue Jay boys golf competed in the Topeka West Invitational Monday at the Topeka Country Club with four of their players improving on their scores from this tournament a year ago. According to Coach Brian Sturges for the Blue Jays, Michael Faybien shot a round of 97, Brandon...
The Manhattan High boys’ golf team took third out of 20 Monday at the Topeka West Invitational at the Topeka Country Club. The Indians finished with a team score of 333, placing them behind first-place Shawnee Mission East’s 323 and Olathe Northwest’s 324. Blue Valley Northwest and Washburn Rural tied for fourth at 336.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both Washburn and Emporia State softball won in dramatic fashion Monday. The Ichabods grew their win streak to 20 with a sweep over No. 8 Rogers State. Senior Ashton Friend hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to give Washburn a 2-0 win in game one. They’d go on to take the second game 3-2.
The Kansas men's basketball team's celebration of its latest national title has added six additional stops to its Barnstorming Tour, including one Friday in Topeka, according to a news release from 6th Man Strategies, LLC.
On Apr. 23, the tour began at Wichita East High School and Jayhawks fans will have more opportunities in the coming weeks to see their favorite team.
DERBY, Kansas – The McPherson High School golf team built on their already solid start to the season on Monday, as the Bullpups took home second place at the Derby Invitational. McPherson has failed to place outside of the top three throughout the season, despite having to play through wind on most occasions.
The Barton Baseball Cougars tuned up for a big four game conference with Cloud County this week by beating the Hesston Larks 7-1 in a single 9-inning game at Hesston Tuesday night. Barton improves to 33-12 on the season as they get set to host the Thunderbirds Thursday in Great...
LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) — Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its baseball program intentionally contaminated the water cooler used by the opposing team. Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation and declined further comment. Kansas Wesleyan athletic director Steve Wilson said a foreign substance...
