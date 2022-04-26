Emporia High girls soccer to host Topeka West

SPRINGPORT, MI. — Wednesday night’s Big 8 conference double dual featuring the Quincy Orioles, the Union City Chargers, and the host Springport Spartans lasted well into the night as the meet coordinators struggled with pesky connectivity issues throughout the dual. Nearly five hours after the first athlete heaved their first discus into the Springport air the meet ended with a flourish as the Quincy Lady Orioles continued to roll through the Big 8 conference with two victories...

SPRINGPORT, MI ・ 33 MINUTES AGO