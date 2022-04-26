North Carolina woman wins $250,000, wants to open tire shop for dad

April 26 (UPI) -- Abilene Ramirez Navarro of Louisburg, N.C., has won $250,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket and wants to help her father open up a tire shop.

Navarro stopped by Bailey's Store to buy a $5 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket recently on her way to the gym.

The 26-year-old dental assistant then scratched off the ticket with her mother.

"I was like, 'Oh my god, is this true?' I couldn't believe it," she told lottery officials.

"We were not prepared for this at all. We're just so happy," Navarro continued.

Navarro cashed in her ticket on Monday and walked away with $177,526 after state and federal tax withholdings.

Navarro said her father currently works in construction, but wants to help him start his own tire shop with the winnings.

"This win is going to be really helpful for us," she said

