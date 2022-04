The last week has been pretty hectic for Alliance High School Senior Riley Lawrence. Since last Friday, she has competed in 3 track meets and attended her Senior Prom, while balancing school work with other activities, and preparing for graduation on May 9. Despite all those things, she found time to attend a Cheerleader try out in Kearney and was recently notified that she will be a member of the Cheer Squad at the University of Nebraska-Kearney next fall.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO