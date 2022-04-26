Cortlandville Announces Grant Program for Non-Profits

ITHACA, N.Y.—Code Blue, the program in place in Tompkins County to house homeless individuals during the bitter cold winter months, ended its official guaranteed season on April 15 for the year, though New York State sees a few left over cold, snowy days and nights throughout the early spring. At a Health and Human Services Committee meeting toward the end of March, it was reported that there were more than 150 individuals who were utilizing the Code Blue program.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO