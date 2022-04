HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The Harrisonburg Police Department has been informed that the motorcycle driver involved in this evening’s wreck is deceased. All lanes of Virginia Avenue in the area of Harmony Square shopping center are currently closed due to a wreck involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle that occurred around 5:45 p.m., according to Michael Parks with the City of Harrisonburg.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO