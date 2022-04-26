ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

A Guy Who Left Burnouts On A Pride Mural Has To Write An Essay About The Pulse Nightclub Shooting

By David Mack
buzzfeednews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida man who vandalized an LGBTQ street mural with his truck during a pro-Trump rally last year has been ordered by a judge to write an essay about the Pulse nightclub massacre. During a hearing Thursday, Judge Scott Suskauer with the criminal court in Palm Beach County ordered...

Just Want Facts
1d ago

A lot of attention these days for the mental patients that like rainbow colors

