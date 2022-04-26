ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks fall as investors brace for wave of mega-cap tech earnings

By Phil Rosen
 2 days ago
  • US stocks dipped Tuesday following a big rebound in the previous session led by tech stocks.
  • Investors are waiting on key earnings from Alphabet, Microsoft, Visa, and others.
  • Wedbush's managing director said Musk's Twitter purchase was completed at a fair price, and that the billionaire paid a premium.

