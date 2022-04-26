ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian troops in Mariupol are making local Ukrainians dig mass graves in exchange for food and water, mayor says

By Sophia Ankel
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48e2c1_0fKV43Zq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uy0k0_0fKV43Zq00
A view of the destruction in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol.

Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • A third mass grave was discovered outside the besieged city of Mariupol, the city's mayor said.
  • Russian forces are also enlisting locals to dig the graves in return for food and water, Vadym Boychenko said..
  • The destroyed city has been cut off from electricity, water, and communication for weeks.

Russian forces in Mariupol are making local Ukrainians dig mass graves in exchange for food and water, the city's mayor said on Tuesday.

Mariupol's city council said in a Telegram post that a third mass grave was recently discovered near the port city, which had been besieged and under aerial attacks by Russian forces for weeks.

The post included satellite pictures that appear to show the burial site in the Russian-occupied village of Stary Krym, located around five miles from Mariupol. The images were captured by the US imaging company Planet Labs and first reported by Radio Free Europe.

"We know about these mass graves because these fascists — I have no other words — are enlisting local people for burial for food," Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said in a statement posted on the city council's Telegram.

"They told us that it is necessary to 'work hard' to give you food and water," he added. "Now Mariupol does not have enough humanitarian aid so people are forced to do it."

Insider could not independently verify Boychenko's claims.

Two other mass graves were found last week in the eastern village of Vynohradne and in the western town of Manhush, satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies show. Combined, those two graves can hold as many as 9,000 people, the city council said in a Telegram post last week.

Mariupol has been one of Ukraine's worst-hit areas since Russian troops invaded on February 24. For weeks, the port city has been cut off from electricity, water, and communication.

Capturing Mariupol would effectively give Russia control over the land route from Russian-controlled Crimea and the eastern Donbas region.

Boychenko said that more than 20,000 Mariupol residents had been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, according to CNN .

Last week Russian forces stormed a steel plant in the city where hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians, including children, had been sheltering.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously warned that negotiations with Russia could end if it kills Mariupol's remaining fighters. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that it is targeting civilians.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 12

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Ukrainians#Anadolu Agency#Getty#Planet Labs#Radio Free Europe
Daily Mail

Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops

Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russian forces who pillaged laboratories at Chernobyl stole radioactive substances that could kill them, say officials - after it was warned some may only have a year to live

Russian forces who occupied the Chernobyl nuclear plant stole radioactive substances from research laboratories that could potentially kill them, Ukraine's State Agency for Managing the Exclusion Zone said on Sunday. Moscow's forces seized the defunct power plant on the first day of their invasion of Ukraine on February 24. They...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Not feeling well, Vlad? Putin looks unsteady in Easter church service footage showing him biting lip and fidgeting as health rumours grow and war continues to go badly

Vladimir Putin looked frail and unsteady in footage purporting to be from a midnight mass for Orthodox Easter, stoking rumours surrounding the Russian president's ailing health. He chewed his lip and appeared unsure of his footing as he stood in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral alongside the city's mayor Sergei...
RELIGION
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin hunts SAS in Ukraine: Russia launches formal probe into whether British elite troops 'specialising in sabotage and guerrilla warfare' are on the ground in Lviv

Warring Russian President Vladimir Putin has today launched a search for British SAS forces alleged to be fighting in western Ukraine. The Kremlin's Investigative Committee (IC), often referred to as Putin's personal CIA, said Saturday it will look into 'the facts of the activities of British SAS saboteurs in Ukrainian regions,' in particular Lviv, according to state-controlled outlet RIA Novosti.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

474K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy