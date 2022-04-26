ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Couple accused of breaking into Billy Nungesser’s residence transported to Plaquemines Parish Detention Center

By Michaela Romero
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO)— On April 25, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s office announced the two suspects connected to the burglary of Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser’s residence were transported from Tuscaloosa, Alabama to the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center on Saturday, April 23.

According to PPSO, the suspects, Robert Kelly and Angela Goodfellow were booked with one count of Simple Burglary and one count of Simple Arson.

Couple arrested in connection to burglary, arson at Louisiana Lt. Governor’s home

Reports show that Goodfellow was booked by PPSO Investigators with theft from Plaquemines Parish of a motor vehicle that was used during the course of the incident in addition to the burglary-related charges.

In addition, Goodfellow was also currently out on bond for multiple charges that stemmed from a burglary that occurred in St. Tammany Parish prior to the burglary in Plaquemines Parish.

Louisiana Lt. Governor confirms break-in at home, says suspects planned to burn house down

The two attended a bond hearing on Monday. Kelly was issued a $40,000 bond while Goodfellow was issued a $55,000 bond according to reports.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

