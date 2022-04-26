ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

‘I want to see her prosecuted’ Father speaks after toddler fatally shot self with gun left in motel room

By Rodricka Taylor
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKUFU_0fKV1Zfe00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) After a toddler fatally shot himself inside a motel room on the Evangeline Thruway, the child’s father says he wants justice for his son.

Lafayette toddler dies from gunshot wound

Mace Copeland Jr. is a local coach and educator but most importantly he says he was a father to 4-year-old Princeton Mace Copeland.

“I am torn because I was just with my son, and I’m just like, how could this happen?” Copeland says.

He remembers his son’s personality.

“He was a happy kid, he was helpful, he loved to help if I was in the kitchen cooking, he was like daddy, what can I help you with.”

Lafayette Police say the toddler was staying at the local motel with a family member.

Copeland tells News 10 that his son was with his mother, and adds that he has been told that she was out of the room placing a delivery order when the incident occurred.

His daughter, age 5 and a 6 month old were also in the room when the shooting occurred, Copeland said.

Lafayette police say when they arrived the toddler was suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

“My biggest concern was why did she have a gun within reach of him. You know, if you have a gun, you should be really mindful of how you carry a firearm.” Copeland said.

He tells News 10 he did not allow his son or his other children to even play with toy guns.

UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search in Mississippi River for 3 missing minors

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green wants to take this time to remind parents about gun safety around children.

“Have gun safety classes with your kids. Tell them why you shouldn’t play with them. Explain to them what could happen if you play with guns,” Green said.

Copeland says after losing his son his life is now forever changed and says he hopes justice will be served.

“The biggest thing that I want to see is her being prosecuted. I feel that she’s negligent. I don’t care what nobody says, I don’t feel she’s innocent,” he said.

Lafayette Police say say the incident has been ruled accidental, however they are doing an autopsy to further investigate.

Following our 5 p.m. reporting, the toddler’s mother reached out to News 10 to give her side of the story. It will air later tonight during our 10 p.m. newscast.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Seesthroughaclearlense
1d ago

There is no other side to the story, Mother’s not in room,child finds gun,The rest is history. Simple mother should be charged.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Shine My Crown

Louisiana Woman Charged After Forcing Granddaughter to Finish Bottle of Whiskey; Victim's Mother Stood By and Watched

A Louisiana woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of her four-year-old granddaughter. According to The Advocate, Roxanne Record, 53, believed her granddaughter, China Record, may have stolen a sip of whiskey from the bottle. She then allegedly forced to toddler to finish the rest while on her knees in the hallway as the child's mother, Kadjah Record, 28, sat and watched her drink more than half of the bottle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home. Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Toddler#The Room#Motel#Violent Crime#Coast Guard
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi mother arrested, accused of aiding son, two other teens in deadly shooting

A Mississippi mother has been arrested and accused of aiding her teenage son and two other teenagers in the murder of another teen at a rural Mississippi apartment complex. Ackerman police say that Jessica McDonald transported her son, Cordarius Brown, 16, Muleyah Yeates, 16, and Detravion Ball, 14, to and from the scene of a March 27 fatal shooting at Millwood Apartments in Ackerman.
ACKERMAN, MS
The Independent

Father of toddler murdered by her mother’s boyfriend ‘will never recover after life ripped apart’

The father of a 16-month-old baby girl shaken to death by an unlicensed dog breeder has said he will “never recover” from the event after it ‘ripped his life apart’. In his absence on Monday, Kamran Haider, 39, was found guilty of murder and child cruelty after he attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.He was sentenced today at the Old Bailey, again in absence, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years for Nusayba’s murder and 18 months’ imprisonment for child cruelty against her. The sentences are to be served concurrently.Haider murdered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Second South Grand Street shooting suspect arrested, Monroe woman charged with Obstruction of Justice

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — After the South Grand Street shooting, Monroe Police made contact with 29-year-old Elnora Lynesha Williams on Sunday, April 10, 2022, around 3:40 AM, and asked about 34-year-old Thomas R. Jackson’s involvement in the shooting. Officers also advised Williams to contact detectives who were over the case. According to officers, they received information […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy