Biden commutes sentences of 3 Tennessee prisoners

By Alicia Patton
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three prisoners in Tennessee are among the 75 individuals President Joe Biden commuted sentences for following an announcement early Tuesday morning.

The commutations come after President Biden granted his first three pardons of his presidency including one for a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent who was convicted of federal bribery charges in 1964.

All pardons and commutations mark the contributions being made during ‘Second Chance Month’ which according to the Biden-Harris Administration is a month where the country reaffirms the importance of helping people who were formerly incarcerated reenter society.

Biden pardons ex-Secret Service agent, 2 others

According to the White House , the 75 individuals who are having their sentences commuted have all made efforts to rehabilitate themselves during their prison sentences through educational and vocational training or drug treatment in prison.

Out of the 75 granted commutations by the president, three Tennesseans made the list:

Vigil Goodman Jr- Lexington, TN

Goodman Jr was charged with the possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He was sentenced to 262 months (21 years) in prison with a six-year term of supervised release in June 2005. Under Biden’s commutation grant, Grant Jr’s sentence will expire on August 24, 2022, but leaves intact the six-year term of supervised release.

Brandon Jermaine Huguley- Chattanooga, TN

Brandon Huguley of Chattanooga was charged with conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base. He was sentenced to 235 months (19 years) in prison which was later amended to 188 months (15 years) of imprisonment following a 5-year term of supervised release. President Biden’s commutation grant has revised his sentence to end on April 26, 2023, with the remainder of the time to be served in home confinement.

Bethel Cheyenne Mooneyham- Spencer, TN

Bethel Mooneyham of Spencer was charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine. Mooneyham was sentenced to 240 months (20 years) of imprisonment following a 10-year term of supervised release. Under Biden’s commutation, Mooneyham’s sentence is set to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact the 10-year term of supervised release.

In a statement made by the White House , since President Biden took office, the economy has added a record 7.9 million jobs making the employment rate fall to 3.6%. The administration believes meaningful employment should be offered to the more than 600,000 people that leave prison each year.

I guess he has jobs for them in the White House with all the other criminals??

