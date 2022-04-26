ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, KS

Frost Advisory issued for Anderson, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Kanawha, Northwest Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 05:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Kanawha; Northwest Raleigh; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 could still result in frost formation in normally colder low spots, depending upon the patchy, varying cloud cover. * WHERE...Wyoming, Kanawha and Northwest Raleigh Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no recent rainfall and diminished snowmelt, river levels will continue to fall slowly. For the Sturgeon River...including Sidnaw and Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt are expected. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...From this morning to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.9 feet this evening. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Snyder; Union; York FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks, and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth Strong Thunderstorms will Continue over Northern Iowa Early this Morning Even though temperatures were quite cool in the middle to upper 30s, scattered thunderstorms are still expected to persist across northern and northeast Iowa early this morning. A few of the stronger storms may produce up to penny sized hail and locally heavy rains with over an inch per hour. Severe weather and any larger hail is not anticipated, but the heavier rain rates may produce ponding water on roads and standing water in ditches and fields. Small hail on roads may make for difficult travel as well.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for sudden decreases in visibility to less than 1 mile, and even briefly down to a few hundred yards. If you encounter an area of blowing dust, slow down and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between 1 and 3 miles with occasional reductions below 1 mile expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions could be encountered on portions of I-80 and US-95 due to reduced visibility. Small boats, kayaks, and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water affects low lying buildings and homes in Montrose and Niota. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 AM CDT Thursday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 13.7 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm into the 50s today for most areas. 40s in the higher terrain.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures across the area have risen above freezing this morning and will continue to rise over the next few hours. Frost and freeze conditions no longer pose a concern for today.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison; Meagher DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter to one-half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Valley locations across Southwest Montana * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 08:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will warm into the 50s today for most areas. 40s in the higher terrain.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Warren; Western Loudoun FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 20 and 25 percent across much of Maryland, portions of the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, and portions of northern and central Virginia. Northwest winds will gust frequently between 20 and 30 mph, while the strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will continue to dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Woods; Woodward Strong winds will impact portions of Woods, central Harper, Alfalfa, western Grant, northwestern Garfield and northeastern Woodward Counties through 630 AM CDT At 546 AM CDT, An area of low pressure to the north of a complex of storms will produce strong, possibly severe winds across Harper, Woodward, Woods and Alfalfa counties through 630 am. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Alva, Cherokee, Buffalo, Helena, Waynoka, Carmen, Freedom, Goltry, Jet, Aline, Nash, Burlington, Hillsdale, Dacoma, Manchester, Carrier, Amorita, Byron, Lambert and Alabaster Caverns State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Kingfisher, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Kingfisher; Logan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Kingfisher, northwestern Caddo, southeastern Blaine, southwestern Logan and Canadian Counties through 630 AM CDT At 550 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Okarche to near Calumet to 8 miles south of Hydro. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include El Reno, Kingfisher, Piedmont, Hinton, Geary, Okarche, Hydro, Cashion, Calumet, Cedar Valley, Cimarron City, Bridgeport, Greenfield, Concho, Cedar Lake and Richland. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 87 and 127. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Humboldt, Marshall, Story by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Marshall; Story; Tama; Webster; Wright Strong Thunderstorms Slowly Dropping South This Morning into Central Iowa Thunderstorms along the Highway 3 and Highway 20 corridor will continue to gradually drop south this morning. The storms are expected to produce locally heavy rainfall along with small hail, generally a half inch or less in diameter. Severe weather and any larger hail is not anticipated, but the heavier rain rates may produce ponding water on roads and standing water in ditches and fields. Small hail on roads may make for difficult travel as well.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Jones; Linn Small Hail and Heavy Rain Possible Showers and a few storms will persist across the area into the mid morning hours. Heavy downpours and repeated shower activity could lead to heavy rain amounts over an inch and produce ponding of water on roads and in low lying areas. In addition, small hail is possible with the stronger cells.
BENTON COUNTY, IA

