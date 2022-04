Peter Edmonds scored four goals and assisted on another to lead St. Joseph of Montville, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Paramus, 13-3. Owen Finetto recorded three goals and two assists while Tommy Brennan added one goal and two assists for St. Joseph (9-1), which held a 6-2 lead at halftime before pulling further away in the second half.

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO