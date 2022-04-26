ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in the face

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45W12r_0fKUzNDo00
Seattle Police Department car (Seattle Police Department)

SEATTLE — A man drove himself to a North Seattle hospital after he was shot once in the face, according to a Seattle Police Department significant incident report.

On Monday at 1:51 a.m., the shooting victim arrived at UW Medical Center – Northwest, formerly known as Northwest Hospital, at 1550 N 115th St.

Police said the hood of the victim’s vehicle had been hit by bullets numerous times, while there was a single bullet hole in the windshield and another in a rear passenger door.

The man told hospital staff that “two kids” shot him at Burger King.

He was sedated and then transported to Harborview Medical Center by Medic One.

Officers searched the area of the likely Burger King but did not find a shooting scene or evidence.

Authorities took the victim’s vehicle as evidence.

Police said the man is expected to survive.

Comments / 10

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kent man shot while asleep in his home

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning. The man, BK Ashford-Coggins, says he was asleep in his home when he woke up to pain in his shin. The pain was from a .45 caliber bullet that entered his bedroom wall during a drive-by shooting.
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Seattle Police Department#Violent Crime#Uw Medical Center#Northwest Hospital
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Burger King
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 dead after rollover crash at Pacific Raceways in Kent

A man is dead after a rollover crash at Pacific Raceways in Kent Saturday morning, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened just after 10:15 a.m. Authorities believe that only one car, a Porsche 911, was involved in the crash....
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Everett shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at an Everett apartment complex that left a man critically injured, according to the Everett Police Department. According to police, two men got into a fight inside an apartment at Timber Hill Apartments, located in the 7700...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect apprehended after string of road rage crimes on Eastside

Redmond police apprehended a suspect Sunday following a road rage shooting that happened in Medina, the city of Medina announced Wednesday. Around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, a road rage incident occurred in the 2400 block of 84th Avenue Northeast in Medina where shots were fired from one car toward another.
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
KGW

Oregon woman arrested in death of her 3-year-old child

ALBANY, Ore. — An Albany woman was arrested Saturday in the alleged murder of her 3-year-old child, authorities said. Rebekah Gasperino, 32, was pulled over in a traffic stop in the city of Albany at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said they came to believe that Gasperino was a danger to herself and others, and that they needed to check on her child immediately. Officers conducted a welfare check at Gasperino's home in the area of Sun Place Southeast and 20th Avenue in Albany and found the body of her 3-year-old daughter.
ALBANY, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
93K+
Followers
105K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy