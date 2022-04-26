MSI Creator Z17 vs. Apple MacBook Pro 16

Wireless Networking Bluetooth, 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), 5G. If connectivity is important to you, the Asus ExpertBook B7 Flip ($2,149.99) goes to the head of the class among 14-inch convertible laptops: Besides the usual USB and Thunderbolt ports, it has both HDMI and mini DisplayPort outputs for connecting external monitors, and both Wi-Fi 6 and a SIM card slot for 5G mobile broadband. An attractive thin-and-light design adds to the ExpertBook's appeal. Unfortunately for it, we just pinned our Editors' Choice award for premium 2-in-1 laptops onto the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7, which is faster than the Flip, has a dazzling OLED display (versus a nice-but-not-exceptional IPS panel), and costs $420 less. Many Asus laptops are great bargains, but the ExpertBook B7 is an exception unless the 5G is your primary need.
