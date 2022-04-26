ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

MSI Creator Z17 vs. Apple MacBook Pro 16

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s MacBook Pro 16 is a creator’s dream machine, able to cruise through demanding creative workflows with ease. That’s thanks to its Apple M1 CPU, which offers unparalleled CPU performance that Windows machines are only starting to approach with Intel’s 12th-gen processors. MSI’s Creator Z17 is one of the first machines...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Amazon has one Apple iPad Air (2022) model on sale at a substantial discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It's not exactly common practice for major US retailers (let alone Apple itself) to sell a hot new "iDevice" at a reduced price shortly after its commercial release, especially when said product is as attractive and insanely powerful as the fifth-generation iPad Air.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry! Dell is having a refurbished laptop sale for the next 48 hours!

You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deals include an Asus for $180

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook or a powerful gaming computer, laptop deals are never in short supply. We’re always on the lookout for great discounts on laptops from major brands, such as Asus, Dell, and Lenovo. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite offers on excellent laptops that you can get today!
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Daily deals April 23: 65% off Netgear Orbi Pro Mesh Wi-Fi, $86 Liene Photo Printer, 85-inch Samsung Smart TV, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Saturday's bestdeals include a curved Acer Nitro gaming monitor for $419, Eufy Security's Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $79.99, and 63% off the 10-inch Facebook Portal.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msi#Intel Core#Tb
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

iPhone SE (2022) vs. iPhone 12 mini: Which One Should You Buy?

The iPhone SE 3, released in 2022), and the iPhone 12 mini are two of the smallest and most affordable iPhones you can buy from Apple right now. However, these two devices are very different in many ways, from the internal hardware to the design. If you’re eyeing an iPhone...
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

Best SSD for gaming in 2022

The best SSD for gaming can have a bigger impact than you might think. Yeah, SSDs ensure that your games load as fast as possible, but they'll also make Windows run so much more smoothly. With Microsoft releasing the DirectStorage API for Windows, games can potentially tap into these fast transfer rates for even quicker load times too.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
SVG

Apple's New App Store Policy Is Causing An Uproar

Apple is worth over $2 trillion, and with that much capital comes power. Unfortunately, Apple has been known to use its powers to undermine competition. For example, Apple has been accused of purposefully monopolizing its products' repair business, making it extremely difficult for independent repair shops to work on Apple products. Although Apple has since made changes to its independent repair policy, some critics say it's not enough. Additionally, Apple is known for ruling over the App Store with an iron fist. In 2020, Apple famously removed "Fortnite" from the App Store after Epic Games attempted to circumvent Apple's fees with its own payment system.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

WatchOS 9: The New Features Expected to Hit Your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to arrive later this year, but you likely won't need the latest hardware to take advantage of Apple's newest features. The company typically adds more functionality every year through software updates. Apple's WatchOS 8 update introduced new watch faces made from the iPhone's...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

How to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad

As far as technology has advanced, there are still times when you might need to send or receive a fax. Whether it’s a rare or regular occurrence, fortunately, you can handle your fax needs with an app. Read on for three ways to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad, including two free options as well as solutions for businesses with strict privacy requirements.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Amazon’s Blink Camera deals start at $17 each this week

Did you miss the crazy Blink camera deals Amazon was offering during its massive Black Friday 2021 sale? Well, we have some wonderful news. Every single one of Amazon’s best Blink deals from Black Friday has returned ahead of Christmas 2021!. Of course, it’s not just Blink home security...
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

5 great uses for smart plugs

When you think of smart homes, what comes to mind? Thermostats, speakers, doorbells, lighting and TVs are common smart devices that make your life easier, but some can also make it safer. A smart home surveillance system can deter criminals and help police catch them in the act if they...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon's latest Echo Dot falls to a new all-time low of $28

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've been eyeing an Alexa-powered fourth-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, now...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Why Is Apple Selling Refurbished MacBook Pros Online?

Apple is selling refurbished MacBook Pros on U.S. and Canada online stores. It's Cupertino's best strategy amid supply chain woes, high inflationary environment - Analyst. There is a lot of uncertainty around the demand and supply outlook for Apple, Inc.'s AAPL products amid the fluid economic and geopolitical conditions. A prominent Apple analyst shared a data point that suggests Cupertino has found a workaround to keep supply ticking.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Asus ExpertBook B7 Flip Review

Wireless Networking Bluetooth, 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), 5G. If connectivity is important to you, the Asus ExpertBook B7 Flip ($2,149.99) goes to the head of the class among 14-inch convertible laptops: Besides the usual USB and Thunderbolt ports, it has both HDMI and mini DisplayPort outputs for connecting external monitors, and both Wi-Fi 6 and a SIM card slot for 5G mobile broadband. An attractive thin-and-light design adds to the ExpertBook's appeal. Unfortunately for it, we just pinned our Editors' Choice award for premium 2-in-1 laptops onto the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7, which is faster than the Flip, has a dazzling OLED display (versus a nice-but-not-exceptional IPS panel), and costs $420 less. Many Asus laptops are great bargains, but the ExpertBook B7 is an exception unless the 5G is your primary need.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

More problems reported with Apple Music and App Store services

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Users are again finding outages with Apple services, though this time limited to "intermittent issues" with theApp Store, and with Apple Music.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Save $230 on this lightning fast 360Hz Lenovo gaming monitor

Here comes the Lenovo Legion Y25g-30, a super speedy gaming monitor that's currently going for just $470. We've had a play around with its predecessor, the Lenovo Legion Y25-25, which currently sits on our best high refresh rate gaming monitors list. And it appears since its evolution into the Lenovo Legion Y25g-30, things have only gotten better.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Intel’s Arc Alchemist laptops will cost a small fortune

Although there was some initial confusion regarding the launch of Intel’s Arc Alchemist GPUs at the start of April, it seems, at long last, laptops equipped with Team Blue’s latest boards will become available in the U.S. soon. There is a caveat, though. The prices attached to these...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy