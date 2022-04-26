MSI Creator Z17 vs. Apple MacBook Pro 16

Apple is worth over $2 trillion, and with that much capital comes power. Unfortunately, Apple has been known to use its powers to undermine competition. For example, Apple has been accused of purposefully monopolizing its products' repair business, making it extremely difficult for independent repair shops to work on Apple products. Although Apple has since made changes to its independent repair policy, some critics say it's not enough. Additionally, Apple is known for ruling over the App Store with an iron fist. In 2020, Apple famously removed "Fortnite" from the App Store after Epic Games attempted to circumvent Apple's fees with its own payment system.

