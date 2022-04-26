ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic, unvaccinated tennis players cleared for Wimbledon 2022

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nc79o_0fKUyJnX00

April 26 (UPI) -- Men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and other unvaccinated tennis players are cleared to compete in Wimbledon 2022, tournament organizers said Tuesday at a news conference.

Wimbledon 2022 will run from June 27 through July 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. All matches will include full-capacity crowds, compared to last year's limited allowance, a COVID-19 safety precaution.

"The requirements set up by government to enter the U.K. do not require mandatory vaccination," AELTC CEO Sally Bolton told reporters. "Therefore, while of course it is encouraged, it will not be a condition of entry for the championships this year."

Bolton also said unvaccinated players will not need to quarantine when they arrive in London and will be allowed to find their own accommodations.

"We don't intend to implement any of the COVID-19 measures that we saw last year in any substantial fashion," Bolton said. "We are of course keeping it on our radar in case we need to take further action."

Djokovic won the Wimbledon 2021 men's crown for his third-consecutive Grand Slam singles title last season. He went on to miss January's 2022 Australian Open -- in addition to other tournaments -- due to COVID-19 international travel requirements.

AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt also spoke Tuesday about the tournament's "intensely tough and agonizing" decision to decline entries to Russian and Belarusian players.

Wimbledon officials announced that ban, related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Belarusian government support for the war, last week.

Djokovic spoke about that decision the same day and said it was "crazy" for officials to bar Russian and Belarusian players. The ban will keep men's No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 8 Andrey Rublev and women's No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 15 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, among others, out of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Medvedev, Rublev and Pavlyuchenkova are from Russia. Sabalenka is Belarusian.

Djokovic, a six-time Wimbledon singles champion, owns 20 total Grand Slam singles titles. The Serbian is tied with Switzerland's Roger Federer for the second-most major titles in men's tennis history, one behind Spaniard Rafael Nadal's record 21 crowns.

Djokovic plans to compete in the 2022 French Open, his first Grand Slam tournament this season, from May 22 through June 5 in Paris.

Moments from Novak Djokovic's tennis career

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

Roger Federer Reportedly Makes Decision On Tennis Comeback

One of the greatest tennis players of all time finally has a set return date. Roger Federer will make his long-awaited return to the ATP Tour in late October when he plays the ATP500 Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel. He will play his first-round match on Oct. 25 and if...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Kremlin issues statement on Wimbledon banning Russian players

The Kremlin has issued a statement following the Wimbledon decision to ban Russian players from competing, calling their actions "unacceptable." Last week, Wimbledon confirmed Russian and Belarusian players won't be allowed to compete at The All England Club this year. The Wimbledon decision means that Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Karen...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Daily Mail

Golf's civil war continues with Sergio Garcia 'prepared to risk his Ryder Cup place by applying for permission to compete in the £19m first breakaway Saudi series event - as the European Tour could crack down on rebels'

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia is ready to risk Ryder Cup exile and play in the first Saudi rebel series event in London. The Spaniard, Europe's all-time leading points scorer, is reportedly one of at least three major winners who will ask the PGA Tour for permission to appear in the record $25million (£19m) tournament at Centurion Club in St Albans in June, according to the Telegraph.
GOLF
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Lefty legend Phil Mickelson has reportedly made a decision on his golf future. Mickelson, 51, has signed up for two golf events, indicating he’s planning on returning to the sport. The lefty pro has applied to play in the first LIV Golf event series in London and the PGA Championship.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aeltc#Russian#Belarusian
Tennis World Usa

Kostyuk and Stakhovsky support the Wimbledon ban

Russia’s expansionist aims against Ukraine do not subside and, in response, the world of sport does not stop vetoing the Soviet country and its representatives. The latest tough stance on the part of professional tennis came this week, when the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from the Wimbledon tournament was made official, a tough move that found the approval of Marta Kostyuk and Sergiy Stakhovsky.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Andy Roddick reacts to stunning Rafael Nadal stat

Former world No. 1 Andy Roddick was lost for words after seeing a stunning Rafael Nadal stat. On April 25, 2005, an 18-year-old Nadal broke into the top-10 for the first time in his career. On Monday, it was the 17th anniversary of Nadal breaking into the top-10. Nadal is...
TENNIS
SPORTbible

Two Formula One Drivers Are Set To Swap Teams Mid Season

The Formula One season could be shaken up after just four races, with rumours of a driver swap between two teams on the verge of taking place. Max Verstappen took his second win of the season last weekend as Red Bull Racing earned their first 1-2 finish 2016, at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn Commands Attention in Oversized Mirrored Suit & Pumps to Host Laureus World Sports Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Style star Lindsey Vonn recently traveled to Seville, Spain, to host the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards on April 24. And the retired Olympic alpine ski racer didn’t take the fashion task lightly, dressing in a striking and enviable oversized suit for the prestigious occasion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) For the big night, Vonn wore a wholly unique oversized suit in a stunning mirrored material. In a video Vonn posted of her look on...
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

15 players in top 100 will play first LIV Golf Invitational Series event

15 players currently ranked in the top 100 in the Official World Golf Rankings have entered the first event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The deadline for players on the PGA Tour to request a release to play passed on Monday. Players needed a release in order to play in the Saudi International in February too.
GOLF
Yardbarker

‘See you in Madrid,’ says Rafael Nadal as he confirms attendance

Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will play in his home tournament at the Madrid Open next month despite still recovering from a rib injury. The Spaniard sustained a rib stress fracture in his semi-final match against Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells in March and went on to lose the final against Taylor Fritz.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Roger Federer ‘looking forward to playing back home’ as he confirms tournament

Roger Federer has confirmed he will play at the Swiss Indoors tournament in October 2022 when it returns to the ATP tour after a two year break. Federer has been plagued with a knee injury for the last couple of years, which saw him play only one tournament, the Australian Open, in 2020 before taking a long break from the sport while undergoing double knee surgery.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic is not near his best yet', says legend

2022 has been stingy with satisfactions for Novak Djokovic so far. Due to his choice not to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus, the world number 1 was forced to give up the Australian Open and suffered serious damage to his image. The Serbian phenomenon, who had just touched the 'Calendar...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Former ATP ace praises Roger Federer's ability to...

After meeting in the duel for the title in 2006 and 2007, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were again the players to beat in Monte Carlo in 2008. Nadal, three-time champion, defeated his great rival 7-5 and 7-5 in a hour and 43 minutes to prolong his reign in the Principality and achieve the 22nd consecutive victory in the first Masters 1000 on clay of the season.
TENNIS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
343K+
Followers
55K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy