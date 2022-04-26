ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

2022 Ohio May primary: What you need to know

By Daniel Griffin
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fid7d_0fKUxcL100

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — It’s just one week until Ohio’s May 3 primary, the first step in deciding the state’s immediate political future.

This May’s primary will decide who will face who in November for U.S. Senate ( Republicans and Democrats ), U.S. Representative to Congress , and statewide races for governor ( Republicans and Democrats ), attorney general , secretary of state , and others.

Elections officials preparing for May 3 primary

Due to delays in Ohio’s redistricting process, races for Ohio Senator, Ohio Representative to the House, and members of the state central committee will not appear on the May 3 ballot. Those races will be decided in a later election.

Primary Election Day 2022

In-person Absentee Voting

Early voting started on April 5 and will continue daily until May 2. Voters are able to request and vote an absentee ballot at their county board of elections or designated early voting center.

Ballots can be cast in person at the following dates and times at county boards of elections headquarters:

  • Tuesday, April 26 through Friday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 1, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Monday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find your early voting location, click here .

Absentee voting by mail

Absentee ballots can be requested by filling out a request form, signing it, and returning it to your county board of elections by noon Saturday, April 30. If mailed, completed ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election, May 2, in order to be counted. Completed absentee ballots can also be dropped off at the county board of election before polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

The Secretary of State offers the following steps to request and vote an absentee ballot:

  1. Complete the absentee ballot request form* .
  2. Once you have completed your application by providing all of the required information print and sign it .
  3. Mail the request form back to your own county board of elections.
  4. Wait to receive your ballot in the mail from your county board of elections. If you have questions about your absentee ballot request, you should call your county board of elections or you can track the status of your ballot request as well as your voted absentee ballot through the Voter Toolkit .
  5. Return your voted ballot. You can send it by U.S. Mail or deliver it in person to your county board of elections, but the return envelope containing your marked ballot must either be received by your county board of elections prior to the close of the polls on Election Day, or postmarked no later than the day before the election and received by the board of elections no later than 10 days after the election.

If you request an absentee ballot but choose to instead vote on election day, you must vote a provisional ballot.

Federal court sets deadline for Ohio statehouse maps

Resources

There are many resources on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, that will make your trip to the polls easier:

Identification Requirements

Every voter, upon appearing at the polling place to vote, whether early or on Election Day, must give their full name and current address and provide proof of identity, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

The forms of ID that may be used by a voter who appears at a polling place to vote on Election Day include:

  • An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct
  • A military ID
  • An original or copy of a current* utility bill with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* bank statement with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* government check with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* paycheck with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

*Current is defined by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office as within the last 12 months.

Donald Trump Jr. joins JD Vance’s campaign tour

Local information

Click or search for your county to go to the board of elections website where more information on absentee voting, ballot measures, and races can be found:

Southwest Ohio:

Central Ohio:

All of Ohio:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOUB

Republican challengers target DeWine in Ohio governor’s race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — When Mike DeWine first took office as governor in 2019, he focused his attention on things like early childhood development, funding for additional school services, and water quality. But in March 2020 his term changed dramatically when the first cases of the coronavirus...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How JD Vance went from ‘never-Trump guy’ to his Ohio GOP Senate pick

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Three weeks before Donald Trump was elected president, TV interviewer Charlie Rose asked JD Vance, a venture capitalist and upstart author, what he thought of the billionaire’s campaign. “I’m a never-Trump guy,” Vance told Rose. “I never liked him.” But more than five years later as Ohio’s crowded Republican U.S. Senate […]
DELAWARE, OH
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine, rival Jim Renacci spar on jobs, education, COVID policy during editorial board meeting

COLUMBUS, Ohio—For months, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Renacci has pushed to spar with incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine on a primary debate stage. On Monday, Renacci, a former congressman from Wadsworth, came about as close to his goal as he’s going to get this primary campaign, trading arguments and policy points with DeWine during an online meeting with the editorial board of The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com. DeWine previously turned down an invitation to a debate with his GOP rivals ahead of the May 3 primary.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs House Bill 126

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — For years, school districts have been able to go to the courts and fight for more tax dollars when they felt property values were too low. Ultimately, those decisions could affect the property taxes you and the businesses around you payout each year. But this week,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Voter Registration#Ohio House#Absentee Voting#Election Day#Ohio May#Wcmh#U S Senate#Republicans#Democrats#Congress#Ohio Representative
insideedition.com

Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Organization's Lawsuit Against Georgia Election Officials Goes to Trial Next Week

More than three years after Stacey Abrams filed a suit against Georgia officials for election mismanagement, the lawsuit is going to trial on Monday, according to CBS News. Abrams ended her bid to to become the governor of Georgia in 2018 and announced her plan to push back against the way the state was handling their election processes.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
WDTN

WDTN

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy