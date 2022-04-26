ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live’ coming to Shubert Theatre

By Sara Tewksbury
 2 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!’ brings the hit PBS kids show to life and is coming to the Shubert Theatre in New Haven Saturday April 30.

The role of Daniel Tiger is played by Amanda Luppachino of Tolland, who spoke to us about her role and what people can expect from the show.

For more information go to shubert.com .

Watch the video above for the full interview.

