ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The man who evacuated 200 people from Mariupol in a battered red van

By Tom Balmforth, Parniyan Zemaryalai
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

KYIV, April 26 (Reuters) - As Russian forces tightened their siege of Mariupol and missiles rained down, Mykhailo Puryshev drove into the city six times last month to evacuate its citizens, somehow surviving despite his red van being all but destroyed.

The 36-year-old Ukrainian, who once ran a nightclub in the city, said he evacuated more than 200 people on his six perilous trips and others began to join him in convoy into his hometown.

Russia last week claimed control over the ruins of the strategic port city, subject to some of the most intense attacks of the war, despite hundreds of Ukrainian forces still being left there sheltering in the catacombs of a vast steel works. Ukraine says around 100,000 civilians are stranded in the city.

Privately organised trips like Puryshev's have been a lifeline for starving civilians as repeated attempts to set up humanitarian corridors failed.

"When I first went (on March 8), the city was like a cloud of smoke, like a bonfire.. The last time I went it was just ash with the black coal of buildings..." Puryshev said.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a special operation to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Puryshev published online videos of his trips that offered a rare glimpse into the city. Mobiles do not work there and information is scant.

His bus, which his friends chipped in to buy especially for the evacuations, had its windshield, three side windows and a side door destroyed in a strike, he said. "Thank God no one was inside."

He repaired the van between trips.

"The bus came under shelling, a strike, mortar, rifle fire, to be honest, there are so many marks of war on it."

Drives through Russian-occupied territory took eight hours to Mariupol, passing checkpoints and skirting occasional morasses of mud and corpses, while constantly fearing land mines, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQOFP_0fKUw2NV00
Mykhailo Puryshev poses for a selfie photo in front of a car as he evacuates people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on April 26, 2022. Courtesy of Mykhailo Puryshev/Handout via REUTERS

Inside the city, he would try not to look at the corpses strewn on the ground or inside the charred remains of vehicles, fearing he might see a dead child and have a breakdown, he said.

People had been buried in the street near shopping centres, night clubs and even in the grounds of a kindergarten, he said. Some bodies were rolled up in carpets and left on benches.

He had the staff of his old night club set up a bomb shelter in the basement. It held around 200 people including the elderly and pregnant women. Having initially set out to rescue the nightclub staff, he found himself also rescuing those hiding there.

"The scariest moment was when it would go quiet. Once, it was quiet for eight hours. We thought: that's it, it's over. When it did start again, it was so awful that the children wet themselves."

They had scavengers or "stalkers" going out to look for food and clean clothes or even tights for the children who couldn't wash their dirty trousers and underwear. Sheltering children knew him as uncle Misha and he would hand out sweets, he said.

He recalled a widow asking him to take the wedding ring off her dead husband who had been struck down by an airstrike. He said he found himself unable to do so.

He said he was eventually forced to abandon his trips on March 28 when a separatist soldier told him never to come back or else he would be locked up - or worse.

Puryshev said that God had looked after him.

"The only injury I had was a glass shard in my side. But my coat saved me and I only got a scratch. God protected me of course. My bus looked after me."

He has plans for the vehicle after the war.

"We'll turn it into a monument when we return to Mariupol."

Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyiv#Russian#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

414K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy