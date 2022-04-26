ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens, PA

Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy’s GIS Services Help Municipalities Maintain Vital Infrastructure

 2 days ago

Images via Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy.

Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy provides professional GIS (Geographic Information System) services to municipalities, from mapping support for infrastructure projects to focused GIS and data capture projects.

SSM’s GIS Asset Management approach helps municipalities to transform sewer infrastructure data into an easy-to-use operations asset management system capturing vital infrastructure data points with survey-grade accuracy. The data is verified and compiled into a geo-spatial database.

  • GIS Database Development
  • GIS Training
  • ArcGIS Online Implementation
  • Mobile Application Design
  • Field Data Collection
  • Survey Grade GPS Collection
  • Customizable Inspection Forms
  • Field Inspection Reports
  • Document Management

Sewer Manhole Inspections Through Integrated Mobile GIS Technology

Traditionally, sanitary sewer manhole inspections are conducted by field inspectors who fill out a blank inspection report using pen and paper. Utilizing mobile GIS technology, the process can be streamlined, eliminating the need for paper forms and clipboards.

A customized manhole inspection app guides the inspector through a series of questions where answers range from yes/no or multiple choice to free-form responses. Working directly with the collection system’s existing GIS data, the inspection app pulls manhole information (such as manhole ID No.) into the form, and when complete, pushes the collected information back into the GIS. If the system does not have GIS already in place, the manhole inspection app can be used to initiate system-wide GIS implementation.

Case Study: GIS Mapping for Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation and Investigation

SSM provided assistance to the Norristown Municipal Waste Authority (NMWA) for over 15 years for compliance with a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Consent Order and Agreement to eliminate combined sewer overflows (CSOs) and excessive inflow/infiltration from the sewage collection system. SSM performed extensive inflow/infiltration (I/I) investigations and program management, including manhole inspections, building and outside property inspections, and some smoke and dye testing of roof leaders, foundation drains, and parking lot storm drains.

SSM prepared and calibrated the hydraulic model of the Authority’s 60-mile sanitary sewer collection system and performed sewer system evaluations and cost-benefits analysis for various projects, including alternatives analyses for several sewer rehabilitation projects. SSM also prepared an extensive conceptual design and analysis of alternatives for the wastewater treatment plant.

SSM provided extensive GIS mapping of the NMWA’s sanitary sewer collection system to include 60 miles of sanitary sewer. The GIS database was used to prepare and calibrate a hydraulic model of the sewer system and to provide maps for use in inflow/infiltration (I/I) investigations and program management, including flow metering locations, manhole inspections, building and outside property inspections, some smoke and dye testing of roof leaders, foundation drains, and parking lot storm drains.

GIS database management was utilized in order to map the results of televising investigations and flow metering, as well as to provide recommendations for non-invasive inflow reduction methods for property owners. SSM provided guidance to NMWA staff for collecting data from property surveys, which was then incorporated into the GIS database. This mapping was later incorporated into the NMWA’s “Combined Sewer Overflow: Long-Term Control Plan” for submission to the PA DEP.

_________________

Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy is a regional engineering, environmental, and surveying firm that serves local and global clients. We engineer solutions for a better world. Our work touches everyday life — from the water you drink, to the air you breathe, to the buildings and communities where you live, work, and play. Learn more about Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy.

Comments / 0

Dominic Jonas - Press Release Contributor

The Green Business Future Is Bright

“It’s not easy being green,” lamented Kermit the Frog. But that was then and this now. If your goal is to create a business that replaces current energy sources like crude oil or coal with wind, solar, and other more environmentally friendly methods, then this is your time. Renewable energy is the future, and smart entrepreneurs are seizing this moment to be at the forefront of what will become the predominant energy source globally going forward. PRWire360 outlines the latest on the green economy and how it affects your business.
Check Out How Chester County Ranks Among Counties Where Residents Earn the Most Investment Income

Chester County ranks near the top among counties in Pennsylvania, where residents earn the most investment income, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. To identify the places with the most investment income, SmartAsset compared all counties in the country based on three main metrics: ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, and net capital gains. The data was sourced from IRS Statistics of Income County Data.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Aqua Pennsylvania Invests $2.4 Million in Infrastructure Improvement Projects in East Goshen, Westtown

Aqua Pennsylvania has announced that $2.4 million in infrastructure improvement projects are underway in East Goshen and Westtown townships. These upgrades will improve reliability for customers throughout Chester County. Crews are at work on a $1.4 million project in East Goshen Township to replace about 7,100 feet of aging eight-inch...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
