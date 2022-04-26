ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rising: April 26, 2022

By Bstahovic
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Fauci: ‘DISTURBING’ that courts can overrule CDC, claims public health officials KNOW BETTER

Robby Soave and Kim Iversen react to comments by doctor Anthony Fauci that it’s “disturbing” that a U.S. court can overrule the CDC.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Elon Musk takes over Twitter, mainstream media LOSES ITS MIND: Robby Soave

Robby Soave explains the impact of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the platform where he promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on social and economic issues to more than 83 million followers. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) FILE – Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Musk now has a 9% stake in Twitter and a seat on its corporate board of directors, raising questions about how the billionaire business magnate could reshape the social media platform. He is now Twitter’s biggest shareholder and has the ear of top managers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Kim Iversen & Robby Soave: MSM doesn’t get Rising, The Daily Beast story PROVES it. This isn’t NEWS

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave react to reporting by the Daily Beast that alleges behind the scenes “problems” at The Hill over Kim’s views.

MOST Americans FED UP with Biden, Trump. Would consider INDEPENDENT candidate In 2024

Team Rising weighs in on new polling that reveals 58 percent of voters are open to backing independent candidate if faced with Biden or Trump in 2024.

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, Nov. 19, 2021. Biden’s administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. It’s trying to reassure doctors that there is ample supply for people at high risk of severe illness or death from the virus. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3. A New York judge has found former president Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Jeff Bezos CALLS OUT Elon Musk’s FINANCIAL TIES amid Twitter takeover

Senior policy director at The Conservative Partnership Institute, Rachel Bovard, shares her thoughts on whether Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter gives China influence.

Jeff Bezos arrives at the Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) FILE – Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla, Jan. 19, 2020. Musk won’t be joining Twitter’s board of directors as previously announced. The tempestuous billionaire remains Twitter’s largest shareholder. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

NEW: Donald Trump will STAY OFF Twitter even IF reinstated by Elon Musk

Robby Soave and Kim Iversen consider the consequences should former President Trump decide to rejoin Twitter.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds, June 26, 2021, in Wellington, Ohio. Former President Trump is returning to Ohio to try to boost Republican candidates and turnout ahead of the May 3 primary. Trump will headline an evening rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware, north of Columbus, on April 23. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) The Twitter application is seen on a digital device Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) FILE – Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he’s trying to negotiate an agreement with the company. The Tesla CEO says in documents filed Thursday, April 21, 2022 with U.S. securities regulators that he’s exploring a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Joe Rogan UNCANCELLABLE? Host claims he gained 2M subscribers at peak of BACKLASH

Robby Soave and Kim Iversen share their thoughts on Joe Rogan’s claims that his “subscriptions went up massively” following several cancel culture attempts. According to Rogan, “during the height of it all, I gained 2 million subscribers.”

FILE – UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan speaks at the weigh in before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle, on Dec. 7, 2012. Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek wrote in a note to employees Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, that while he condemned Rogan’s use of racist language, he did not believe that cutting ties with the popular personality was the answer. Ek’s message came a day after Rogan apologized for using racist slurs on his podcast and removed several episodes from Spotify. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

POLITICO

Another Capitol riot participant is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. She's reasoning that her cooperation should earn her a reduced sentence.

Carla Krzywicki of Connecticut is the fourth known member of the mob to cooperate with the panel. Another cooperator: A Jan. 6 defendant who entered the Capitol with her mother during one of the earliest waves of the riot revealed in court papers Thursday that she cooperated with the House select committee investigating the breach.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
