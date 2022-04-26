Rising: April 26, 2022

Fauci: ‘DISTURBING’ that courts can overrule CDC, claims public health officials KNOW BETTER

Robby Soave and Kim Iversen react to comments by doctor Anthony Fauci that it’s “disturbing” that a U.S. court can overrule the CDC.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president

Elon Musk takes over Twitter, mainstream media LOSES ITS MIND: Robby Soave

Robby Soave explains the impact of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter

Kim Iversen & Robby Soave: MSM doesn’t get Rising, The Daily Beast story PROVES it. This isn’t NEWS

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave react to reporting by the Daily Beast that alleges behind the scenes “problems” at The Hill over Kim’s views.

MOST Americans FED UP with Biden, Trump. Would consider INDEPENDENT candidate In 2024

Team Rising weighs in on new polling that reveals 58 percent of voters are open to backing independent candidate if faced with Biden or Trump in 2024.

Biden and Trump

Jeff Bezos CALLS OUT Elon Musk’s FINANCIAL TIES amid Twitter takeover

Senior policy director at The Conservative Partnership Institute, Rachel Bovard, shares her thoughts on whether Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter gives China influence.

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

NEW: Donald Trump will STAY OFF Twitter even IF reinstated by Elon Musk

Robby Soave and Kim Iversen consider the consequences should former President Trump decide to rejoin Twitter.

Former President Donald Trump and Twitter, Elon Musk

Joe Rogan UNCANCELLABLE? Host claims he gained 2M subscribers at peak of BACKLASH

Robby Soave and Kim Iversen share their thoughts on Joe Rogan’s claims that his “subscriptions went up massively” following several cancel culture attempts. According to Rogan, “during the height of it all, I gained 2 million subscribers.”

Joe Rogan