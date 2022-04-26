ADL: Antisemitic incidents up 42% in Connecticut, surging across U.S.

A new report by the Anti-Defamation League says antisemitic incidents are up 42% in Connecticut last year and up to an all-time high across the country.

The ADL says there's been more incidents of scrawled swastikas and other signs of hate. There was also a 20 fold increase in white supremacist propaganda.

The ADL says the incidents also represent assault and vandalism, seemingly fueled by online hate.

"It's very disturbing and very concerning because each incident represents an opportunity for the community to be fearful and frightened in their own community," said Stacey Sobel, the Anti-Defamation League's Connecticut regional director.

Rabbi Daniel Cohen, from Congregation Agudath Sholom in Stamford, spoke to News 12 Connecticut from Jerusalem.

"We need to continue to work across the divide, across the faiths to hopefully rid the world of antisemitism but any sort of racism and bigotry as well," said Cohen. "The more we celebrate that commonality and that divinity within every human being, I do believe and I'm optimistic that the increase will go down and that we'll certainly see a better world."

The ADL says it has been working closely with law enforcement and encourages people to report these incidents.

State Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella created a hate crimes unit. State lawmakers want to make sure it continues.