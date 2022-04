The guided-missile destroyer Donald Cook has concluded a surge deployment to U.S. 6th Fleet after getting underway in late January. While tensions with Russia were rising due its massing of troops on the Ukraine border, Donald Cook deployed along with the Mitscher, the Gonzalez and The Sullivans to participate in a variety of maritime activities supporting the U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies, providing them additional flexibility, Navy spokesman Cmdr. Arlo Abrahamson told Navy Times in early February. But defense officials insisted the surge was not in response to Russian provocations.

