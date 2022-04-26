ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Louisiana family remembers three siblings killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunk driver

By Britt Lofaso
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yeeD6_0fKUldVY00

IBERIA PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) An Acadiana family devastated by heartbreak is speaking out after three of their youngest family members were killed by a drunk driver in December.

Lindy Simmons, 20, Christopher Simmons, 17, and Kamryn Simmons, 15, were killed in the crash.

The three siblings were in the car with their mom and Christopher’s girlfriend when their vehicle was hit head-on by a pick-up truck.

Louisiana tattoo community shocked over death of local artist

State police say the driver of the truck was intoxicated three times over the legal limit and was driving on the wrong side of the interstate.

The Simmons family are now dedicating their lives to making sure this doesn’t happen to another family.

“One decision can really ruin a family for the rest of their lives. Just be mindful of that. You can really destroy a family’s whole life,” Shea Simmons, the sibling’s older brother, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oApTf_0fKUldVY00
Lindy Simmons, Christopher Simmons, and Kamryn Simmons

The drunk driver that hit their vehicle that night died in the crash as well. The Simmons family says his decision to get behind the wheel feels like attempted murder.

“I don’t think you set out to murder an entire family, but drinking and driving, that’s exactly what you can do,” the sibling’s older sister, Katie Derouen, said.

It’s been nearly five months since the teens died. Their older siblings are now sending a powerful message.

Grieving mom mourns 4-year-old son who shot himself with unsecured gun

“Don’t think that it can’t be you or it can’t happen to you. I’m sure a lot of people look at this man that he was an evil man that intended to do this, but I’m sure he was just a regular guy. That’s what makes it so surreal is that this could be just your average person that just makes one bad decision. So be mindful that it could be you that does this if you don’t be responsible with your decisions and actions,” the siblings’ older brother added.

“You never want to have to walk into a funeral home and see three caskets with your family members in them. Three. A triple funeral we had to have of kid because somebody chose to drink and drive,” their sister said.

Two people survived the crash: the siblings mother and Christopher’s girlfriend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 6

Thomas Lawson
2d ago

Prayers for the family.Please don't drink and drive.Have a designated driver or stay home and drink.

Reply
8
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Iberia Parish, LA
Iberia Parish, LA
Accidents
Iberia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Simmons
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLFY News 10

Man accused of armed robbery at casino in Louisiana on Easter

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa is asking the public to take a good look at the photos posted below. The person in these pictures allegedly “entered the Lucky Dollar Casino, located at 5869 Hwy. 10 in Greensburg, brandishing a small semi automatic handgun and proceeded to rob it,” according to Crime Stoppers […]
GREENSBURG, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Tattoos#Drunk Driver#Traffic Accident#State
NOLA.com

Body pulled from Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard confirms

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered a body from Lake Pontchartrain Sunday afternoon, petty officer Gabriel Wisdom confirmed. Larry Rayford, 66, was found dead in the waters, according to the New Orleans coroner. His cause and manner of death is under investigation. Wisdom did not specify the exact time or location where Rayford's body was found.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tattoo
KLFY News 10

La. deputy kills man in stolen pickup truck after chase

LABADIEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who backed a stolen pickup truck toward deputies and into two police cars after a chase, state police said. Rhett Thibodeaux, 26, of Larose died at a hospital after the shooting Sunday morning about 55 miles (nearly 90 kilometers) west of New […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Aunt charged with child endangerment after 10-year-old boy playing with gun shoots dead 12-year-old brother

The aunt of a 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while they were playing with a gun at their St Louis home has been charged with child endangerment. Police arrested Aja Johnson, 36, after she confirmed the gun used in Tuesday’s shooting belonged to her. According to a probable cause statement, three children were unattended while playing in a bedroom where a loaded gun was lying on a bed.Ms Johnson’s 10-year-old nephew thought the weapon was unloaded when he picked it up, pointed it at his brother and fired, the affidavit states. Ms Johnson allegedly told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 42

CBS 42

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy