Pleasant spring weather today || Content sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

Environment

Pleasant spring weather today

By Amanda Cutshall
eparisextra.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be a perfect spring afternoon with highs in the 70s,...

eparisextra.com

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Summer-Like Temps Today With Snow Tomorrow & Ew

Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network, the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Williamson Source

WEATHER- Walking On Sunshine

Not much to add to this weather forecast but to say…. Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Thursday. Sunny, with a high near 77....
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel 34

April 26 weather forecast: Chilly weather approaches

(Tuesday, April 26, 2022) Enjoy another very warm, almost summer-like day before we return to the chilly weather the rest of the week. A few showers and or patchy drizzle is expected to linger to start Tuesday, but we should turn drier by the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures don’t rise much Tuesday with highs […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Breezy Dry, Very Cool Today And Friday

Good Thursday Morning Another breezy cool day ahead. Infact chilly at sunrise thus morning. Temperatures by afternoon only mid 50s. Gusty northwest breezes 15-25 mph Pre-Dawn Forecast Thursday 5:30AM Partly sunny skies, dry this morning Extra clouds, breezy and cool this afternoon with temperatures in the middle 50s THURSDAY FORECAST 12:00PM THURSDAY FORECAST 4:00PM THURSDAY […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Sun and warm temps into the weekend

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says sun and warmer temps are on the way for the weekend. A chance of for showers is expected next week. TONIGHT: A few clouds, a bit breezy, and cold! Lows down to 38. NW wind gusts 15-25 mph. TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, breezy...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Mild with afternoon showers. Tuesday looks like a mild, cloudy day to start, with rain arriving later in the day. Forecasters are calling for highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers will move in during the afternoon then come to an end overnight. Wednesday looks partly sunny and...
ENVIRONMENT

