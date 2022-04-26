Pleasant spring weather today || Content sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
An expansive and multi-faceted storm system is forecast to strengthen rapidly as it travels from the Rockies to the Great Plains next week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could result in a five-day stretch of threatening severe weather as well as a robust snowstorm that could produce dangerous blizzard conditions.
The threat of severe weather is continuing after nearly a week of strong systems wreaking havoc on much of the country. The North is bracing for another round of winter weather in the middle of spring after receiving several feet of snow last week. Blizzard conditions with up to 3...
Hot, dry and windy conditions mean drought-stricken areas of the Southwest face an “extremely critical” threat of fire Friday, from central and eastern New Mexico to eastern Colorado, including Denver. Other higher population centers threatened include Albuquerque in New Mexico and Colorado Springs in Colorado. “A dangerous and...
Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network, the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier.
Thunderstorms today but mid-week looks fry and less humid.
“A cold front will slowly nudge across our area Monday through early Tuesday. As the front moves in, showers and t-storms will move into parts of our area Monday…
NOAA - NWS Weather Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday, April 25, issued its latest weather forecast from Tuesday to Thursday, April 26 to April 28, highlighting the winter-like weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest and the severe weather in the Midwest.
A new round of severe weather will ramp up over the central United States on Friday and continue into Saturday as a potent storm swings from the Rockies to the Canada border, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The severe weather will threaten several major cities located across the Heartland. The large circulation...
UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Thursday: A high wind warning now replaces one of the high wind watches and wind advisories also have been issued for some counties in our area. The story below has been updated to reflect the changes. . . . By SALINA POST. Multiple wind-related notifications have been...
Not much to add to this weather forecast but to say…. Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Thursday. Sunny, with a high near 77....
(Tuesday, April 26, 2022) Enjoy another very warm, almost summer-like day before we return to the chilly weather the rest of the week. A few showers and or patchy drizzle is expected to linger to start Tuesday, but we should turn drier by the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures don’t rise much Tuesday with highs […]
Good Thursday Morning Another breezy cool day ahead. Infact chilly at sunrise thus morning. Temperatures by afternoon only mid 50s. Gusty northwest breezes 15-25 mph Pre-Dawn Forecast Thursday 5:30AM Partly sunny skies, dry this morning Extra clouds, breezy and cool this afternoon with temperatures in the middle 50s THURSDAY FORECAST 12:00PM THURSDAY FORECAST 4:00PM THURSDAY […]
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says sun and warmer temps are on the way for the weekend. A chance of for showers is expected next week. TONIGHT: A few clouds, a bit breezy, and cold! Lows down to 38. NW wind gusts 15-25 mph. TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, breezy...
Mild with afternoon showers. Tuesday looks like a mild, cloudy day to start, with rain arriving later in the day. Forecasters are calling for highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers will move in during the afternoon then come to an end overnight. Wednesday looks partly sunny and...
Today will be another beautiful weather day but more summer-like weather returns this weekend.
“It’s a nice start Thursday with cooler temperatures mainly away from the lake. We’ll warm up this afternoon into the low 80s, but with low…
