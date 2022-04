While WWE officials have stated in the past that they don't consider AEW to be competition, the company's actions have often stated otherwise. The latest example came over the weekend when WWE sent out a fan survey asking them a number of questions about future WWE products they might be interested in, including a "wrestler ranking system." AEW has been operating with a ranking system since the company launched in 2019, placing a heavy emphasis on wrestlers' win-loss records and the strength of their competition each time they step in the ring. And while the rankings have received some criticism from fans, they're often a helpful tool to indicate what the future championship matchups will be.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO