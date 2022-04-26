The ’Super Mario Bros.’ Movie Has Been Delayed

Dragon Ball Super has brought Bardock into the recent events of the series through a new flashback exploring an unseen part of his past, and with it has answered a major question about his final moments seen during Dragon Ball Super: Broly and the Dragon Ball Z: Bardock: The Father of Goku specials! Bardock has been increasingly relevant during the events of the Granolah the Survivor arc as it was revealed that the Saiyan had actually been the one to save Granolah and Monaito from Planet Cereal's destruction. The newest chapters of the series took this even further by showing Bardock's conflict with the Heeters as well.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO