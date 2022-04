ST. CLOUD -- Some changes are coming to the Copper Lantern in east St. Cloud. Maddie Waseka is buying the business from her dad, John, on June 1st. The building was built in 1966 by her grandparents who opened it as a Country Kitchen. When her dad took over in 1984 he rebranded it as Copper Lantern. And now she wants to put her own stamp on the restaurant as well.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO