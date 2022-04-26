ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPONSORED: Easter Savings All Month Long at Clarion Ford

By exploreVenango
explore venango
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the continuous Easter savings happening all month long at Clarion Ford. Get 0.9% financing for 36 months on a NEW 2022 Ford EcoSport. Get 0.9% financing for 36...

explorevenango.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

Avoid These Worst Chevrolet C6 Corvette Model Years

Although the C5 was a big step forward for the Chevrolet Corvette, the C6 was arguably an even bigger one. It not only further improved the C5’s handling and performance, but it also re-introduced the famous ZR1 trim in 205-mph style. And while C5 Z06s are still shockingly affordable, C6s are performance bargains now, too. However, if you want to buy a C6 Corvette, there are some model years you should steer clear of.
explore venango

SPONSORED: Open Interviews Set for April 29 at Webco Industries

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Webco Industries will be holding open interviews on Friday, April 29, in Oil City. The open interviews will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For information on available opportunities, visit this link. Webco Industries Warehouse is located at 33 Memorial Drive, Oil...
OIL CITY, PA
gmauthority.com

GM Teases Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Says Fully Electric Corvette Will Follow: Video

GM released a new teaser video of the upcoming Corvette E-Ray today, showing the hybrid supercar spinning its tires in the snow as it launches from a standstill. The short teaser video, which is embedded below, shows a Corvette E-Ray prototype spinning all four tires as it attempts to gain traction in the snow during a hard launch. As GM Authority readers will already know, the Corvette E-Ray is a forthcoming hybrid variant of the American sports car that will pair the Stingray’s naturally aspirated 6.2L LT2 V8 engine with a front axle-mounted electric motor and a series of four 1.94 kWh batteries. The main purpose of this ~600-horsepower hybrid setup will be to improve the vehicle’s performance, particularly with regard to acceleration, rather than improve its fuel economy. The E-Ray will also utilize the same widebody exterior styling as the 2023 Corvette Z06, indirectly replacing the Grand Sport model in the Corvette model lineup.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Jeep Gladiator, Honda Ridgeline Finish Last in J.D. Power Truck Rating

In the 2022 J.D. Power truck rankings of Best Small and Midsize Trucks, the Jeep Gladiator and the Honda Ridgeline score last. But just barely. The midsize pickup market is hot, and very, very, competitive. Not many rankings can show how competitive the market is like the new J.D. Power rankings that show the last-place truck finishes just three points shy of the first place truck in the segment.
CARS
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Axios

Corvette goes electric: GM turns sports car into EV

The Corvette roar is turning into a purr. Driving the news: General Motors announced Monday that it will make electric versions of the iconic sports car, replacing the vehicle's rumbling engine with the soft whir of an EV powertrain. GM President Mark Reuss said on LinkedIn that the plans include...
CARS
explore venango

Motorcyclist Thrown From Bike in Sugarcreek Borough Crash

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was injured in an accident that occurred on State Route 417 in Sugarcreek Borough on Sunday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:41 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, on State Route 417, Rocky Grove Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
gmauthority.com

Rare 2019 Cadillac CT6 Platinum With Blackwing Engine And Super Cruise For Sale

A rare 2019 Cadillac CT6 Platinum with the optional Blackwing V8 engine has appeared for sale at a GM dealership in Florida. This appealing full-size luxury sedan is one of a small number of 2019 model-year Cadillac CT6 Platinum models that left the GM Detroit-Hamtramck plant equipped with the optional twin-turbocharged 4.2L V8 LTA engine. This dual overhead camshaft eight-cylinder was factory rated at 500 horsepower and 574 pound-feet of torque in the CT6 Platinum, sending power to all four wheels via a GM 10-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel drive system. This motor came standard in the 2019 and 2020 model-year Cadillac CT6-V, as well, producing 550 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque in that application.
BUYING CARS
The US Sun

GM plans to make a Corvette EV – when you’ll see it on the roads

GENERAL Motors have announced hybrid version of their iconic Chevrolet Corvette - with future plans for a fully electric model. President Mark Reuss made the announcement Monday, promising that the first hybrid models will be available as soon as next year. The Chevrolet Corvette has always been aggressively internal-combustion engine...
CARS
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Cashier/ Inside Sales

Heeter Lumber currently has an opening for a Cashier/ Inside Salesperson. Position Description: The Cashier is responsible for customer sales. The cashier position is also responsible for cash register transactions involving the sale of and/or return of merchandise. Reports to: Individual Store Manager. Duties & Responsibilities:. General Expectations:. Expected to...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA

