How Not to Go Broke at a Baseball Park This Summer

Through a little more than three weeks of play in the 2022 Major League Baseball, the hottest hitter taking part in America’s Pastime is France. The starting first baseman for first-place Seattle Mariners in the American League West, Ty France has a slash line of .375/.459/.656 entering playing on Tuesday with 24 hits. Of those hits, five have left the ballpark and helped add into his totals of 19 RBI and 11 runs scored in this young season. Just 27, France is reverting to the form he showed in the minors during the 2019 season when he hit .399 and slugged .770 in 76 games for the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas, adding 27 home runs.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO