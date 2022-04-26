ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s What to Watch Today

By ADAMS NEWS
963xke.com
 2 days ago

Did you know Americans watch the most TV? Of course, we do – with like 300 different networks and streaming services producing so many original shows it’d literally be impossible to find enough time to watch all of ’em. But we’re gonna try. According to a...

MarketWatch

Here’s everything coming to Hulu in May 2022 — and what’s leaving

Hulu has another loaded lineup in May, including a highly anticipated Sally Rooney drama, a “Letterkenny” spinoff and the Sex Pistols. Following the success of the steamy romantic drama “Normal People” in 2020, Rooney returns to Hulu with an adaptation of her first novel, “Conversations With Friends” (May 15). Alison Oliver stars as an Irish college student navigating a series of relationships that are messily entangled with her friendships. All 12 episodes of the half-hour drama will drop at once.
CNET

Hulu: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in May 2022

It's almost May already and that's extremely upsetting. Pushing that aside for a second, Hulu is dropping a bunch of new, original programming. Top of the list is most like Candy, a Jessica Biel led drama set in the '80s. We've also got Conversations with Friends, a new limited series based on a Sally Rooney novel. Did you enjoy Normal People back in 2020? You might want to give this one a gander.
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: HBO's We Own This City, Paramount+'s The Offer

Tonight sees the premiere of We Own This City, The Wire's David Simon and George Pelecanos' return to Baltimore. This time, the story he's telling isn't just inspired by real people in events in Charm City, it's a true one about a corrupt unit within the Baltimore Police Department. It's an excellent limited series that plays to Simon and Pelecanos' strengths as social issue dramatists. If that sounds a little too heavy for you, that's OK. Grace and Frankie's final season returns to Netflix on Friday.
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
Cinema Blend

Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph Opens Up About Getting Fired From A TV Pilot After Being Told She Was ‘Not Black Enough’

Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph has been successful in film and television for decades, despite having faced some uphill battles while making a name for herself. Amid the recent success of the ABC sitcom, Ralph has been open about her journey as an actress working in Hollywood. She knows bagging a decent role can be hard, especially as a Black woman. Just recently, the veteran performer opened up about the time she was fired from a TV pilot for not being “Black enough.”
TVLine

The Time Traveler's Wife Sets May Premiere at HBO — Watch Full Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If absence makes the heart grow fonder, The Time Traveler’s Wife will become extremely fond of her spouse this spring. HBO announced Thursday that its series adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel will premiere on Sunday, May 15. The six-episode drama will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Written by Doctor Who vet Steven Moffat, The Time Traveler’s Wife will chronicle the “intricate and magical love story” between Clare Abshire (Game of Thrones‘ Rose Leslie) and Henry DeTamble (Sanditon‘s Theo James), the latter of whom is never in one place for very long....
tvinsider.com

What’s in a Name? Hulu, Roku, and 9 Other TV Brands Explained

After years with a six-syllable moniker, the streaming service formerly known as IMDb TV has found a catchier name in a made-up word: Freevee. It makes sense: The Amazon-backed platform does offer free, albeit ad-supported, television. Other television brands, however, have more obscure names—at least to Westerners—and the fogeys in...
Deadline

Lionsgate Films To Stream Exclusively On Roku Channel After Starz Window

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate and Roku have struck a deal giving the studio’s feature films an exclusive streaming run on the free, ad-supported Roku Channel after they play on Starz. The multi-year output arrangement covers theatrical releases starting this year. Under the deal, the Roku Channel will have two windows for the Lionsgate titles — the first of which will follow their exclusive Starz stints and the second of which will be non-exclusive. Bolstered by a suite of original episodic and film titles, the Roku Channel has continued to gain scale as Roku has surpassed 60 million active accounts....
