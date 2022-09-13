ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Moon Juice’s Latest Drop Harnesses the Power of Buzzy Glutathione

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.When it comes to skincare, vitamin C is the gold standard treatment for targeting pigmentation, fading acne scars, and brightening a dull complexion. And while vitamin C serums are nothing new in the skincare sphere, Moon Juice’s newest launch, G-Pack (the brand’s first new skincare launch since 2018), is infused with a shelf-stable vitamin C, ferulic acid, and the latest buzzy antioxidant in the wellness space, glutathione. The G-Pack powder is formulated to be mixed into your favorite serum, making it easy to integrate...
LIFESTYLE
goodmorningamerica.com

Kim Kardashian's Skims launches fleece loungewear you can wear to the grocery store

This time, Skims, Kim Kardashian's shapewear, clothing and loungewear brand, launched the Cotton Fleece collection, featuring an array of products you can mix and match for ultimate comfort. "This new, must-have lineup of super soft fleece will set you up for all-day comfort from indoor lounging, outdoor errands and everything...
APPAREL
CNN

These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better

Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Martha Stewart Walks The Runway In Simply Chic White Ensemble & Platform Pumps At NYFW

Martha Stewart made an unexpected appearance walking the runway at the Dennis Basso fashion show. The television personality arrived in an all-white look for the NYFW event at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12. Stewart’s v-neck flowing top was mostly covered by a white floral lace cardigan featuring a curved cuff design which was made by Basso’s signature appliquéd lace. She paired the outfit with leather wedges that featured a cross pattern design. The brown platform shoes added a bit of color to the look. The focus was on her jewelry as Stewart wore two different pearl necklaces to the event. She...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did

The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Dances in Sparkling Slit Skirt & Barely There Heels for Instagram

Tia Mowry took to Instagram yesterday, sharing what she would wear to a “casual dinner” while dancing to the beat of the background music. The video saw the former Disney Channel star clad in a purple sparkling set that consisted of a long sleeve cropped top trimmed with voluminous faux feathers. The skirt was much of the same, made of a sparkling silver reflect and purple fabric with a feathery trim, differing only thanks to a daring side slit that traveled up the star’s leg. The “Sister, Sister” actress wore half her dark brown hair in distinctive bantu knots, while the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sarah Michelle Gellar Gleams in Bronze Leopard Dress & Platform Heels for ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere

Sarah Michelle Gellar returned to the red carpet in glitzy style for the premiere of her new film, “Do Revenge.” The Alfred Hitchcock-inspired black comedy movie, which stars Gellar, Cami Mendes and Maya Hawke, will be released on Sept. 16. During the film’s premiere at Hollywood’s TUDUM Theater, the “Possession” actress gave her bohemian and edge-influenced style a glamorous twist in a sparkling Prabal Gurung minidress. Styled by Tara Swennen, the long-sleeved piece was covered in gleaming bronze and black sequins arranged in an overlapping leopard-printed pattern. Adding to Gellar’s ensemble were sparkling circle linear drop earrings, several rings and a black...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Masters Color Blocking in a Puma Midi Dress & Red Patent Leather Boots on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set

Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. today looking extremely vibrant. A lover of expressive hues, the model wore a midi-length color blocked Puma dress fitted with sturdy shoulder straps. With bright yellow on top and dark purple on the bottom, Klum’s garment was striped and stitched in red, making for a whimsical pairing of colors. The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel wore futuristic mirrored sunnies, also in purple, and carried around a red purse with gold hardware to match the zig-zag stitching in her ensemble. Beyond that, Klum accessorized minimally, popping on a few silver rings and...
PASADENA, CA
CNN

The 23 best exercise dresses, according to fitness experts

It’s hard to miss the exercise dresses trending all over TikTok. Comfortable, flirty and fun, these appear to take you from the gym to brunch — and beyond. And while dresses in the athletic arena are nothing new they are now stretching beyond the court and taking us through hiking, running, grocery shopping and more.
APPAREL
CNN

CNN

