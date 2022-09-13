Read full article on original website
Related
The 21 best skin care products for people over 40, according to derms
As we age, the connective tissues that keep skin looking plump, vibrant and smooth start to lose momentum. We consulted four skin care experts to find out the best skin care products for people in their 40s, 50s and beyond.
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Serena Williams Stuns In Skintight Midi Dress & Sneakers During NYFW: Photos
Serena Williams has been taking New York Fashion Week by storm and her latest outfit may just be one of our favorites. The 40-year-old headed out after being the special guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, when she wore a tight black plunging midi dress with gray sneakers.
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
RELATED PEOPLE
Moon Juice’s Latest Drop Harnesses the Power of Buzzy Glutathione
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.When it comes to skincare, vitamin C is the gold standard treatment for targeting pigmentation, fading acne scars, and brightening a dull complexion. And while vitamin C serums are nothing new in the skincare sphere, Moon Juice’s newest launch, G-Pack (the brand’s first new skincare launch since 2018), is infused with a shelf-stable vitamin C, ferulic acid, and the latest buzzy antioxidant in the wellness space, glutathione. The G-Pack powder is formulated to be mixed into your favorite serum, making it easy to integrate...
goodmorningamerica.com
Kim Kardashian's Skims launches fleece loungewear you can wear to the grocery store
This time, Skims, Kim Kardashian's shapewear, clothing and loungewear brand, launched the Cotton Fleece collection, featuring an array of products you can mix and match for ultimate comfort. "This new, must-have lineup of super soft fleece will set you up for all-day comfort from indoor lounging, outdoor errands and everything...
These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better
Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
There's A Reason Our Readers Loved These Amazon Products So Much Last Month
There is no testament to a good product better than knowing that so many other people are buying them. Our readers have been snapping up these items in their droves in the past month. So you might want to check them out before they sell out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri James Looks Like a Princess In a Lavender Dress & Butterfly Accessories for Vanity Fair
Zhuri James and her family posed for their first-ever feature story in Vanity Fair. The colorful spread saw the group relaxing at home, clad in everything from swimwear to gowns. A still saw Zhuri and her family gathered around the dinner table, her older brothers Bronny and Bryce looking their...
NBA・
See Stars Make a Quick Change From 2022 Emmys Outfits to Stylish After-Party Looks
Watch: Adele, RuPaul & More Win at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys. Change clothes and go was the vibe for the 2022 Emmys. On Sept. 12, stars gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for TV's biggest night. And while the show was filled with unforgettable moments and stylish looks, it's the after-party fashion that still has everyone talking.
Martha Stewart Walks The Runway In Simply Chic White Ensemble & Platform Pumps At NYFW
Martha Stewart made an unexpected appearance walking the runway at the Dennis Basso fashion show. The television personality arrived in an all-white look for the NYFW event at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12. Stewart’s v-neck flowing top was mostly covered by a white floral lace cardigan featuring a curved cuff design which was made by Basso’s signature appliquéd lace. She paired the outfit with leather wedges that featured a cross pattern design. The brown platform shoes added a bit of color to the look. The focus was on her jewelry as Stewart wore two different pearl necklaces to the event. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
37 Things That Will Make Your Home Look 10x Better For Less Than $35 On Amazon
It's never a wrong time to do a little home refresh, but not all of us want to spend an arm and a leg updating our homes. This list gives subtle changes that will make the house so much better while keeping you on track for that monthly budget. Everything on this list is under $35, but the impact is enormous!
Our favorite product releases this week: REI, Hill House Home, Hyperice and more
This week brings the launch of Outdoor Afro x REI Co-op’s inclusivity-minded outdoor line, Hyperice’s new heat patches and Hill House Home’s new sweater collection.
TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did
The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
Tia Mowry Dances in Sparkling Slit Skirt & Barely There Heels for Instagram
Tia Mowry took to Instagram yesterday, sharing what she would wear to a “casual dinner” while dancing to the beat of the background music. The video saw the former Disney Channel star clad in a purple sparkling set that consisted of a long sleeve cropped top trimmed with voluminous faux feathers. The skirt was much of the same, made of a sparkling silver reflect and purple fabric with a feathery trim, differing only thanks to a daring side slit that traveled up the star’s leg. The “Sister, Sister” actress wore half her dark brown hair in distinctive bantu knots, while the...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Gleams in Bronze Leopard Dress & Platform Heels for ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere
Sarah Michelle Gellar returned to the red carpet in glitzy style for the premiere of her new film, “Do Revenge.” The Alfred Hitchcock-inspired black comedy movie, which stars Gellar, Cami Mendes and Maya Hawke, will be released on Sept. 16. During the film’s premiere at Hollywood’s TUDUM Theater, the “Possession” actress gave her bohemian and edge-influenced style a glamorous twist in a sparkling Prabal Gurung minidress. Styled by Tara Swennen, the long-sleeved piece was covered in gleaming bronze and black sequins arranged in an overlapping leopard-printed pattern. Adding to Gellar’s ensemble were sparkling circle linear drop earrings, several rings and a black...
Heidi Klum Masters Color Blocking in a Puma Midi Dress & Red Patent Leather Boots on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set
Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. today looking extremely vibrant. A lover of expressive hues, the model wore a midi-length color blocked Puma dress fitted with sturdy shoulder straps. With bright yellow on top and dark purple on the bottom, Klum’s garment was striped and stitched in red, making for a whimsical pairing of colors. The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel wore futuristic mirrored sunnies, also in purple, and carried around a red purse with gold hardware to match the zig-zag stitching in her ensemble. Beyond that, Klum accessorized minimally, popping on a few silver rings and...
The 23 best exercise dresses, according to fitness experts
It’s hard to miss the exercise dresses trending all over TikTok. Comfortable, flirty and fun, these appear to take you from the gym to brunch — and beyond. And while dresses in the athletic arena are nothing new they are now stretching beyond the court and taking us through hiking, running, grocery shopping and more.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0