Ben Shapiro comes to Iowa State

By Jack McClellan, jack.mcclellan@iowastatedaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Shapiro will speak on Iowa State’s campus this week to deliver his lecture: “To Save America, Wokeness Must Be Destroyed.”. The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in Stephens Auditorium. The event is free and open to the general public; however, the first 11 rows of seating in...

